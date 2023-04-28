RAPID CITY, S.D. — State prison officials have placed 42-year-old Brandon Comes Flying on escaped status. Comes Flying was incarcerated at the Rapid City Minimum Center. Officials say he left his community assignment without authorization on April 27 and failed to return at the scheduled time.
Comes Flying is Native American with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving sentences from Hughes County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.
If you see Comes Flying or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.