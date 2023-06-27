Fireworks are synonymous with 4th of July celebrations, with people across the nation setting them off in the weeks leading up to, and following the holiday.
But what can be an evening of fun for the family can be a difficult time for veterans and other trauma survivors, who can have past experiences triggered by celebrations.
Lyanna Diaz, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ft. Meade said, “They might have issues with the sound, with the smell, maybe the lights, or even the crowds that aren’t normally around, and when they have those triggers it affects the brain in the same way as it did when the initial trauma happened.”
Dr. Diaz says when this happens the part of our brains that help us survive in extreme situations can activate, drowning out the logical part of the brain. When this triggers, a person’s body will react as if their life is in danger, even when they aren’t.
She says preparation leading up to the event is one of the best ways veterans can cope during the holiday, “Some people will go away for a long weekend of camping, some people go to the movies because that tends to drown out a lot of the fireworks sounds – white noise, noise-canceling headphones, things like that. Some of the best strategies are to use mindfulness and deep breathing exercises.”
While pre-planning is always recommended to deal with potential triggers during the holiday, there are things friends, family and neighbors can do to help, while still enjoying the holiday.
Dr. Diaz said, “If you do have neighbors that have told you that they struggle with this trying to just be as courteous as possible, not lighting fireworks in front of their house, maybe stopping after the main celebration on the 4th.”
Stopping fireworks in the late hours of the evening and being mindful of traumatic triggers can be a big part of making the holiday enjoyable for everyone.
Resources for veterans are available at mentalhealth.va.gov and anyone who needs immediate mental health assistance can dial 988 to reach the suicide and crisis lifeline.