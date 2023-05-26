RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Friday, the renewal process took place for wildland fire helicopter certification, ensuring that South Dakota Wildland Fire and the South Dakota Army National Guard are prepared to provide crucial assistance during large wildfires.
Expertise and Training for Effective Response
When wildfires reach a certain magnitude, helicopters equipped with large buckets become essential in firefighting efforts. These helicopters manuever safely around the fire perimeter and accurately dropping water require extensive training.
According to Kyle Bryant, a pilot with the South Dakota Army National Guard, "The recertification is important to help us with our response times and to make the transition seamless when we do get the call to respond to a fire."
Collaboration
South Dakota Wildland Fire is partnered with the South Dakota Army National Guard to renew their certification annually. This certification enables the National Guard's Black Hawk helicopters to swiftly respond to wildfires.
"Part of the recertification entails water bucket dips into the site. Today we're using the lake, and dropping on a snow fence, simulating a fire," said Bryant.
Angostura Reservoir was used as the water source and bright orange snow fence serves as a simulated fire, allowing the pilots to practice precision drops. The simulated training served as an opportunity for both pilots and ground crews to sharpen their skills.
Effective crew coordination, not only within the aircraft but also with the ground units, plays a pivotal role in precisely delivering water to the target areas.
Certification Requirements
The recertification is mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of the Interior for air support to be deployed on U.S. Forest Service land. The simulated training scenario ensures that the pilots and ground crews remain adept in their roles.
Each year, the training is modified to simulate different fire scenarios, keeping proficiency levels high due to the dynamic nature of wildfires.
Preparing for Peak Fire Season
By conducting the recertification early in the year, the crews can enhance their preparedness for the peak of fire season. As wildfires remain a constant threat, this annual certification ensures that the South Dakota Army National Guard and South Dakota Wildland Fire are ready to respond effectively and protect communities from the devastating impact of wildfires.