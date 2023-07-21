ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. - The Ellsworth Air Force Base has reported that the 28th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) will be conducting a 96-hour field training exercise July 24-28 on-site.
The base says that the exercise is designed to evaluate the 28 CES's contingency capabilities.
Officials report that residents on or near the installation may see members in combat gear dispersed or driving on base during the exercise, and may hear loud noises from sirens and simulated ground bursts.
Ellsworth Air Force Base will provide any updates and coverage of the exercise on their official social media pages and report that there are no anticipated delays to traffic flow in or around the installation.
For more information about exercise, you can contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or via email at 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.