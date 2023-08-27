ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. - The Ellsworth Air Force Base announced that they will be conducting an exercise from Aug. 28-31 with the intent to evaluate the 28th Bomb Wing's ability to respond to an active shooter situation onsite.
The base reports that residents on or near the installation may hear announcements over the base's "giant voice" system and sirens, with response vehicles also in the area. All assigned personnel, family members and visitors are required to take appropriate actions.
Motorists may experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. If you are traveling to the base, please plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure services are not impacted.
For more information, you can contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or email 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.