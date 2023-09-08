BOX ELDER, S.D. - The 76th anniversary of the United States Air Force is fast approaching, and the officers at Ellsworth Air Force Base have a special celebration planned. On September 16, they will commemorate this milestone with the 76th annual Air Force Ball, a cherished tradition that honors the legacy and accomplishments of the U.S. Air Force.
"We're having the 76th annual Air Force ball here. It's a celebration and a tradition that the Air Force has done [throughout the years]” said Master Sergeant Benjamin Funk of the 28 Security Forces Squadron.
“The Air Force birthday is September 18, and we began in 1947. And so, this [the ball] just really celebrates the Air Force” Master Sergeant Leslie Buccus of the 24th Support Squadron said.
At The Box Event Center in Box Elder, over 225 civic leaders, military personnel, and their families will attend. In the Ellsworth A ballroom is where the celebration will be held and across the hallway will be the kid area, for parents to enjoy the night and make sure their child is still taken care of.
MSGTs' Baccus and Funk will be the MCs for the evening. The event will start out with a social hour, National Anthem, and an introduction of distinguished guests. After the beginning portion, a P.O.W. and M.I.A presentation will occur, and the honor guard will do a ceremony right after. Next, certain individuals will give toasts, a cake cutting, and dinner. Retired General Boswell will be the keynote speaker and to end the night, dancing.
"I want to say thank you to the local community, the donations, and everything that's going on with it. We are grateful for that” MSGT Funk says.
“We look forward to seeing everyone there. It's always great to get out and hang with our community partners and our fellow airmen” noted MSGT Buccus.
75 tickets are left for those who received invitation and the sale ends September 9.