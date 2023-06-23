Friday Severe Weather Threat - The Message today is simple:
Have a plan
GOES-16 Satellite Friday morning shows a decent cloud deck over portions of our area - this could inhibit and delay severe weather initiation, and the overall severe weather threat if it persists.
No sun = no heating - it's a key ingredient. If we get beyond 12-1 PM this afternoon with little sunshine - that should lower our overall threat.
Storms are expected to initiate between 1-4 PM in Northeastern Wyoming and move across our entire area between 3-11 PM from West/Southwest to the East/Northeast
Having that said, prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. Storm prediction center has indicated the following threats for Northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota:
- 80 MPH wind gusts
- Tennis Ball Sized Hail
- A few tornadoes
Areas north of I-90 in western South Dakota could see a lesser degree of these impacts - but should still monitor weather reports and stay vigilant in case the forecast shifts.
Have a way to receive warnings. The NC1 weather app is a great way to get warnings for your specific location as they occur.
You can also check our tower cams across the area on our website or the NC1 weather app.
Be safe, be vigilant.