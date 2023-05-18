RAPID CITY, S.D. - Elevate Rapid City hosted the final mayoral forum for the upcoming Rapid City mayoral election on Thursday, May 18. Four out of the five candidates attended the evening's event.
The moderated forum asked candidates business-related questions which was then followed by an opportunity for questions submitted by members of the audience. Mayoral candidates Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Jason Salamun, and Ron Weifenbach discussed topics such as the role the city plays in economic development and business, infrastructure, transportation, the influx of out-of-town residents, multi-generational workforce, housing, and local water supply.
Elevate Rapid City believes that everyone benefits from a better-informed electorate which is just one of the reasons they hosted the mayoral forum.
"We believe everyone benefits from a better-informed electorate. The community benefits when everyone has more information and they can feel more confident when they show up to the ballot box." Said Garth Wadsworth, Public Policy Director for Elevate Rapid City.
The business community plays an important role in Rapid City and the election. Wadsworth states, "Elevate has a group of stakeholders and we need to make sure that the interests of the business community and job opportunities are represented during the election and, so, this gives us a chance to make sure that those concerns are heard and the candidates’ opinions and priorities are communicated and well understood by the public."
Elevate Rapid City hopes to encourage people to get involved and vote through this forum.
"Local elections typically have lower than average voter turnout and so we want to make sure that the election is being covered and everyone feels well informed when they show up to the ballot box, help motivate people to show up and make good decisions. So, the decisions made by City Council and the school board have a significant impact on people's day-to-day lives and these elections typically have lower voter turnout. We hope people can get involved and participate in these elections." Said Wadsworth.
