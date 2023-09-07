(RAPID CITY) - Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) is hosting its 2nd annual Summit to convene business leaders, economic development directors and child care providers throughout the state to discuss solutions to the rising cost of child care.
In June 2023, ReadyNation presented a report 1 that highlighted the impact of the growing cost of child care on families, businesses, and taxpayers could cost the state $329 million each year.
“The child care crisis is affecting every community and every child across South Dakota. We have seen an unprecedented amount of business and economic development offices seeking solutions and becoming involved in the efforts to help solve this crisis. South Dakota families want to get back into the workforce but lack of child care availability is creating a barrier,” says Kayla Klein, Early Learner South Dakota.
Nancy Fishman, ReadyNation Director, will be a keynote speaker at the summit to discuss more about the findings in this report.
Other keynote speakers include: Aaron Merchan, Senior Director, Policy & Programs, Early Childhood Education, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; and Joe Fretwell, Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF) Business Development Program Officer.
Fretwell will discuss how a traditional business model is not sustainable for child care businesses; as well as findings from a recent business analysis performed on South Dakota providers; and policy recommendations.
The Summit will occur at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings, SD on September 21-22. The Summit is open to the public, there is a fee to attend, and tickets are required. For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit: earlylearnersd.org/elsd-summit, or contact Kayla Klein, ELSD Director at info@earlylearnersd.org