RAPID CITY, S.D. -- For the second year in a row -- people flying into Rapid City Regional Airport will have the ability to rent a motorcycle upon arrival. Visitors can rent a bike and drop it off when they return for their flight home.
EagleRider is the largest motorcycle rental company in the U.S. and has worked with the airport to offer motorcycle rentals because of heavy visitor traffic and high demand in the summer.
Megan Johnson, the Marketing, Communications and Air Services Manager for Rapid City Regional Airport said, “Last year in August we welcomed 81,000 guests through the terminal so we expect a good trend of visitors coming through. We also noticed a large segment of that population who were interested in riding throughout the hills, touring Mt.Rushmore and the Black Hills area.”
EagleRider is offering rentals at the airport and in Sturgis through the month of August and visitors can reserve a bike online by visiting RapAirport.com/Motorcycle.
Renters must have a motorcycle endorsement on their license.