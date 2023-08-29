LEAD, S.D. – Congressman Dusty Johnson continues his West River visit on Tuesday with a trip to Lead, getting a look at how things work at South Dakota's only gold mine in operation.
The Wharf Mine is owned by Coeur Mining Operations, one of three in the United States, with other locations in Alaska and Nevada. Coeur Mining also has mining operations in British Columbia, Canada, and Mexico.
Mining has been a key part of the history and current landscape of West River ever since gold was first discovered here in 1874. Johnson and mine management got together on Tuesday to discuss the future of the industry. The congressman stressed that having access to American facilities for extracting key minerals is crucial rather than relying on foreign companies and powers.
"On the select committee on China, we talk all the time about how we cannot keep giving China all this control over critical minerals," he explained. "We have got to be able to mine some of these things in this country. And just being at the facility, being able to see that you can have responsible reclamation helps me understand what the future should look like."
The Wharf Mine employs more than 250 people and accounted for around 25 percent of the company's gold production in 2022.