UPDATE JULY 21 - Heathershaw has been located. RCPD announced that he was already in custody in another jurisdiction. His charges in Rapid City are still pending at this time.
-
UPDATE JULY 21 - Due to help from the public, the suspect has been identified as Ty Heathershaw of Rapid City. He also had an active warrant for his arrest. If you have any information about his location, please reach out to RCPD at 605-394-4134.
UPDATE: Thanks to help from the public, the suspect was quickly identified as 31-year-old Ty Heathershaw of Rapid City. He also has an active warrant for his arrest. Give us a shout if you know where we can find him. https://t.co/PYY9Frnmn9— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) July 21, 2023
-
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Police Department is on the lookout for a man who is suspected to have committed theft multiple times at a local liquor store. The man, pictured above, can be seen running out of the store on two separate occasions. The man is wearing similar colored shirts in both images, a fact pointed out by RCPD.
If you have any information about the man's identity, contact Sgt. Barry Young at 605-394-4134.
Anybody recognize this guy? He’s a fan of light blue t-shirts, not paying for things, and leisurely jogs through his local liquor store.— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) July 21, 2023
If you do have any info about his identity, please contact Sgt. Barry Young at 605-394-4134. pic.twitter.com/8N4ULa0boV