RAPID CITY, S.D. - Temperatures have a high potential of being in the 90s next week, with drier conditions as well, this may cause some wildfire conditions in the area. However, with the increase in precipitation over the last couple of months, will the wildfire season be lesser this summer?
How does this season compare to last year's season?
According to N.A.S.A., 2022 is one of the hottest years on Earth. With drier conditions, this caused South Dakota to be impacted by drought. Thus, increased the number of wildfires we saw that season.
Once we compare it to this year's weather, we have had a slow start to wildfires. Dr. Darren Clabo, S.D. State Fire Meteorologist, stated "We've had a few [wildfires] start, but all of them remain fairly small. That's is really just attributed to the rainy weather and cooler than average temperatures that we've been seeing up through mid-July."
What will happen once it starts to get drier out?
Once we start to get above-average temperatures, it will start to dry out those fuels. Fuels are anything on the landscape that is burnable. Currently, we have more fuel than normal because of all the rain we have been getting. "That is definitely something that's been concerning us as far as starting fires," says Dr. Clabo, "we're going to need an ignition source. So if we do get a thunderstorm that produces lightning, we'll be watching that."
Dr. Clabo notes that he is watching the heat for next week and he thinks it will be a persistent heat that will stay for 7 to even 14 days. Increasing our chances for the fuels to become drier.
For the next few weeks to few months it will be very important for weekly precipitation to occur. "If we do not see 'good' precipitation going through the next three months, we really will start to tilt the scales towards more wildfire activity, but if we continue to see this stretch of 'good' precipitation then we should be okay. Every time we get a quarter to half of an inch of rainfall, it set us back a week or two" stated Dr. Clabo. He hopes for more thunderstorms that will bring rain, rather than hail.
How can you be aware of dry conditions in your area?
Pay attention to your county or local burn bans that are in place, be aware of the fire danger system located in state parks and outside of fire stations (see below), and stay informed of the situation you are in. Dr. Clabo ended things by saying " It's always a good time to stay fire-wise and fire-aware. Recognize that fire belongs in our ecosystem but just don't be the one to start it."