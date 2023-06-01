BOX ELDER, S.D.-- Box Elder residents rolled up their selves this Thursday morning to do a little sprucing up. Some 120 volunteers coming together for the "Cleaning Up The Box" event. After being given fuel by way of breakfast the volunteers received high-visibility shirts before taking to the streets. This is the third year Box Elder has held the clean-up event.
City leaders say the turnout gets bigger each year. Box Elder Public Information Officer Matthew Connor says, "People are starting to take pride in the community and they're seeing visually the new buildings going up. New venues and entertainment venues, restaurants, housing. People want to start beautifying and maintaining that."
A celebratory lunch was held at the Box Elder Event Center following the clean up with dozens of door prizes up for grabs.