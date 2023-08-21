BOX ELDER, S.D.-- So long sweet summer, school is now back in session in Box Elder. A lot of excitement and some nerves as Douglas teachers and staff welcomed Patriots of all grade levels. Buses lined up in front of the schools dropping off students while the kids caught up with classmates.
The Douglas District put in a lot of work preparing for this day including hiring quite a few new staff members. Douglas School District Communications Coordinator Katy Urban says, "We do have about 60 new staff members that we're excited to welcome, which is quite a bit for Douglas, and we are feeling good. Staffing-wise, we're pretty much fully staffed, so that's a really good place to be in on the first day of school."
This was also the opening day for Hot Springs and Edgemont. The Rapid City Area Schools start Tuesday.