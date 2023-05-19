BOX ELDER, S.D. - Douglas School District had their first career day Friday at Badger Clark Elementary, with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman. Kindergarten through 3rd grade students were able to learn about different possible careers that they might be interested in, with about 20 represented.
Inside the school were booths for kids to stop by to learn about topics such as paleontology, medicine and even Rush Hockey. Outside, Box Elder Public Works Department brought in some construction equipment with Box Elder firefighters showed off parts of their engine.
Brant and the students went outside for a discussion about the current weather, how the weather had been days before and why predicating the weather is important.
The different companies or professions included:
- Coca-Cola
- Musician
- Doctor/nurse (Monument Health)
- Hair stylist/barber
- Paleontologist (South Dakota Mines)
- Forest ranger/S.D. naturalist
- Photographer
- Youth fitness coach
- Esthetician/massage therapist
- Electrician
- Black Hills Energy
- Rush hockey
- Dispatchers (Rapid City Police Department/Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
- Meteorologist (Brant Beckman)
- Reporter
- Fire fighter (Box Elder Fire Department)
- Police
- Box Elder Public Works Department
- SWAT
- Military Air Force/National Guard