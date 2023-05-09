BOX ELDER, S.D.– Teachers and educational support staff from Douglas School District got a big surprise today from Rapid City and Box Elder businesses. To say thank you for their work, they treated every employee to a coffee and pastry on Tuesday in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. "It is easy to forget sometimes just how important it is, so having this week dedicated to letting our staff know just how important they are– it really means a lot to them," Communications Coordinator for Douglas School District Katy Urban said. "And at a time when fewer people are going into the education field for a variety of reasons, it is more important than ever to make sure that they feel recognized and supported in what they do every day because it is such important work."
Douglas School District celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week
Christina Holiday
Multimedia Journalist
Christina Holiday is a Northern California native, and is a firm believer in learning something new every day. Christina enjoys exploring the cultural and natural history of the Black Hills. She also loves exploring culinary adventures and is always looking for a new restaurant to try.
