RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Saturday, May 13 is a day where you can support fighting hunger by donating food in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The nation-wide event, put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the largest one-day food drive in the country.
To participate, place a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox before 8 a.m. and the postal carrier in your area will pick it up to donate.
For organizations such as Feeding South Dakota, donating in this food drive supports its mission to fight hunger.