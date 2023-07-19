RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party announced on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump will be speaking at their Monumental Leaders Rally to be held at the Monument September 8.
The dinner was originally scheduled for July 21 but it was announced on July 15 that it would be postponed until September 8. The South Dakota Republican Party announced that all previously purchased tickets would still be honored for the rescheduled event.
Our Monumental Leaders Rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President @realDonaldTrump!— South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) July 19, 2023
👉 Follow @SDGOP to find out how you can score tickets to our Monumental Leaders Rally! pic.twitter.com/dhbdAUuN0G