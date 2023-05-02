The Pennington County Sheriff's Department provides updates through its website on the most wanted criminals in the county.
If you observe one of these people or have knowledge of their whereabouts, please do not approach them, the sheriff's department said.
Please contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at (605) 394-4131 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you have any information which would result.
A Felony Bench Warrant has been issued for Amanda Sunbeam Martinez charging her with Committing or Attempting to Commit Felony with Firearm, and Distribute/Manufacture of Controlled Substance. Martinez is a Native American female, born in 1993, she would be 29 years old at the time of this publishing. Approximately 5’01” tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Martinez is last known to be in or around Rapid City, South Dakota.
A Felony Bench Warrant has been issued for Daniel Clem Blake charging him with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement. He also has multiple misdemeanor warrants for petty theft, driving without a license, no insurance, speeding, and failure to stop at signal of law enforcement. Blake is a white male, born in 1971, he would be 51 years old at the time of this publishing. Approximately 5’09” tall, 185 pounds, sandy hair with blue eyes.
Blake is last known to be in or around Rapid City, South Dakota.
A Felony Arrest Warrant has been issued for Nathan Ray Smith charging him with 2nd Degree Rape – us of Force, Coercion or Threats and Sexual Contact with child less than 16 years of age and a Misdemeanor Bench Warrant for Driving Under Suspension.
Smith is a Native American male, born in 1987 would be 32 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 6’00” tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Smith is last known to be in or around Western South Dakota.
A Felony Bench Warrant has been issued for Johnnie Gene Collins, charging him with Possession with Intent to Distribute 1 lb or More Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana more than 10 lbs, Possession Controlled Drug/Substance / Driving Under Revocation, and Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement.
Collins is a White male, born in 1979 would be 38 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 6’5” tall, 240 pounds, brown hair with green eyes.
Collins is last known to be in or around the Rapid City, South Dakota area.
A Felony Arrest Warrant has been issued for Lori Ann Neiss charging her with Manslaughter in Second – Recklessly Killing.
Neiss is a Native American female, born in 1966 would be 51 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 5’05” tall, 187 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Neiss is last known to be in or around Western South Dakota.
A Felony Arrest Warrant has been issued for Jacob Whiting charging him with Possessing, Manufacturing, or Distributing Child Pornography.
Whiting is a Native American male ,born in 1989 would be 25 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 5’9” tall, 170 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Whiting is believed to be in or around the Rapid City and St. Francis, South Dakota areas.
Felony Warrants have been issued for Jacob Thomas Garnier charging him with Rape, and Simple Assault against Law Enforcement.
Garnier is a Native American male, born in 1991 would be 27 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 5’9” tall, 153 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Garnier is believed to be in or around the SD and MN area.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for David Allen Bonness charging him with two counts of Criminal Pedophilia.
Bonness is a white male, born in 1968 would be 45 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 5’09” tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Bonness is believed to be in the Laramie and Torrington, WY areas as well as Dix, NE area.