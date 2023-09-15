RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun issued a proclamation recognizing September 18-24 as Diaper Need Awareness Week and launching the community diaper drive.
The drive has been running for the last eight years and growing. Last year brought in over 17,000 diaper, causing the mayor to issue a challenge to the Rapid City community.
Mayor Salamun said, “I’m going to tap into the community – tap into that spirit of generosity – bring your diapers to our collection points. Let’s see if we can beat the 17,000 number to make sure that the next generation has a great chance for a bright future.”
The diaper drive is put together by Volunteers of America, Northern Rockies and collection points are set up around the city – often with departments competing with each other to bring in the most donations. Officials with VOA say this drive brings in most of their donated diapers for the year.
Laura Hamm, outreach program manager for VOA, Northern Rockies said, “Rapid City is full of very generous spirits that don’t always necessarily know how to direct that generosity, and so we use this as an opportunity to tell people this is what we need and how we need it – and they show up and it’s fantastic.”
Size five diapers are the most desirable donation as young children typically stay in that size the longest, but all donations are welcome. The diapers are given out to any community members who need them with the barrier to receive help kept intentionally low.
Hamm added, “There are no requirements. They don’t have to prove their income. They don't have to prove if they’re working or where they’re living or anything because we believe that children should be safe and dry and healthy and having a clean diaper really ensures that.”
People wishing to donate can bring diapers to city hall on Sixth Street, fire station two on North Maple Avenue, the public safety building on Kansas City Street, and the Rapid City Public Library on Quincy Street.
Diapers can also be brought directly to the mommy’s closet facility at 111 New York Street – where all donated diapers will be collected and distributed.