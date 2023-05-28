RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Mississippi River, estimated to be anywhere from 2,300 to 2,500 miles long, has seen its fair share of remarkable feats. Recently, a crew embarked on a daring mission to set a new record for the fastest time to canoe down the entire river. On Wednesday, May 10 at 6:00 a.m. CDT, four determined paddlers, Scott Miller, Paul Cox, Judd Steinback, and Wally Wederich, set off on their epic journey.
A Record-Breaking Triumph
After 16 days, 20 hours, and 16 minutes of relentless paddling, the team successfully completed their audacious endeavor, surpassing the previous record by an impressive 23-and-a-half hours. The elation and sense of accomplishment were palpable as they reflected on their incredible achievement.
"Dude, it's amazing. It's absolutely amazing. To have worked through something so immense, literally one stroke at a time and be here at the end. It's kind of hard to comprehend and hard to believe," shared one of the paddlers, Wally Wederich.
Overcoming Adversity
This record-breaking feat came with its share of challenges. The team had attempted to break the record in 2021, but their endeavor was cut short due to adverse weather conditions. During that previous attempt, their canoe filled with water near the end, forcing them to evacuate before it was swept away by the river current and destroyed by nearby barge propellers. This experience instilled a cautious optimism within the crew as they embarked on their latest endeavor.
"I would say that all of us, I think we're very careful to never assume. I mean, we knew we would not assume that we were going to set the record even with 5 minutes left, we knew we couldn't. There was still peril and danger at every corner," said Scott Miller.
Throughout their nearly 17-day expedition, the paddlers encountered numerous obstacles that could have derailed their progress. Navigating 26 locks and dams, unpredictable weather that never materialized, and enduring extreme temperatures and constant dampness were just a few of the trials they faced along the way.
Incredible Logistics and Teamwork
Undertaking a journey of this magnitude required meticulous planning, coordination, and a dedicated support crew. The paddlers relied on two accompanying boats, which provided essential supplies such as meals, water, and dry gear. They also had a waterproof cover over the middle section of the canoe to create a sleeping area, allowing them to split rest into seven-hour shifts per person per day.
Reflecting on the improved logistics compared to their previous attempt, Miller remarked, "And the plan evolved and advanced, so it was significantly the canoe was better organized, the support team was better organized. The strategy, the plan, everything was advanced because of what we learned last time."
Having accomplished their record-setting feat, the paddlers will now take several weeks to recover from the physically and mentally demanding journey. Their achievement stands as a testament to human endurance, teamwork, and the spirit of exploration that continues to thrive along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi.
The Mississippi Speed Record crew has a Facebook page and a website where you can see their journey and learn more about the team and the record attempt.