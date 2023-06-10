SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Spearfish Community Foundation is spearheading a new project that aims to save lives within the Spearfish community.
The project focuses on Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which play a crucial role in emergency cardiac care. As part of the initiative, five portable AEDs will be made available for checkout during special events, ensuring immediate access to life-saving equipment.
Additionally, the project involves the installation of ten new public access AEDs strategically placed in high-traffic areas with a high health risk. These AEDs will serve as crucial resources for prompt medical intervention.
The estimated cost of the project exceeds $100,000, but the investment is deemed invaluable considering the potential to save lives among community members and visitors.
Each AED is user-friendly, providing clear instructions for operation, and automatically initiates a call to emergency services when used. In instances of cardiac arrest, every minute is critical, and the presence of readily accessible AEDs significantly enhances the chances of successful interventions before professional medical help arrives.
According to Pat Rotert, the Public Safety Director in Spearfish, "If somebody has a cardiac event, a normal citizen can employ that technology. It's very easy and our chances of getting a save out of that situation, drastically increase prior to law enforcement, ambulance, fire or anybody else getting there to provide service."