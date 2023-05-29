RAPID CITY, S.D. - In honor of Memorial Day, the Black Hills War Monument Association hosted a dedication for the newly renovated Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park on Monday, May 29.
According to Ed Manzano, a board member of the Black Hills War Monument Association, the process of renovation leading to the day's event began in 2022.
"Back in January 2022, our board came up with a plan to upgrade the existing monument that was there to reflect all wars from World War I to the present 2021. And so, we sat down with Riley, came up with an artist's conception of what it would look like. We wanted to have service flags, American flags and granite walls with names engraved so we came with a plan, got it approved by the city. Today is the culmination of about 18 months' worth of effort, getting it dedicated, completed, looking like it should look to honor the 694 names that are on the wall." Said Manzano.
The renovation work was done by LifeSong Monuments.
"It first started with a concept from the board itself, the Black Hills War Memorial Association, and once we had the concept, we then internalized a graphic rendition, which is what we had done, and of course, ordered the South Dakota stone and did everything right here in Rapid City. Fabricated and installed all local from the Black Hills." Riley Cassidy, director of sales for LifeSong, explained.
The monument includes the names of those who served from 10 counties around Pennington County. Honoring and remembering those who died while serving the country.
Manzano states, "It matters that people show that they cared to make sure that we don't forget the sacrifices of our military on the one day a year set aside to honor the fallen. So, it was wonderful to see so many different people."
One of the new unique features that was added to the monument is the QR codes.
"The beautiful thing about this particular memorial is that it never has to go away and it is going to go with technology and time. We have a QR code on there that allows it to be upgraded forever, and we can always add to it forever. So, just by simply logging on to that QR code, scanning that QR code, you're able to tell where they were from, how they had passed away, what conflicts they were, and who they're related to forever and ever." Said, Cassidy.
The Black Hills War Monument is open to the public and visitors are encouraged to use the QR codes to learn more about the memorial and the fallen men and women.