DEADWOOD, S.D. - The 101st annual Days of '76 started Sunday morning with a competition in steer roping. Over 70 contestants, from all over the country, competed today and more contestants will show up this coming week.
Travis Rogers, Chairman of Days of '76, said "It's a celebration of when Deadwood boomed, which was in 1876. After that, they started having the rodeo. The rodeo has been around now for the 101st year, and it's just a celebration that we do every year celebrating the start of Deadwood."
Schedule for this week's events:
- Monday
- 10:00 a.m. - Days of '76 Queen Coronation
- 11:00 a.m. - Women's Professional Rodeo Association Barrel Racing Slack
- Tuesday
- 8:00 a.m. - Times Event Slack
- 8:00 p.m. - Free Brule' Concert at Outlaw Square
- Wednesday
- 8:00 a.m. - Times Event Slack
- 7:00 p.m. - Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo (Military Appreciation Night)
- Thursday
- 8:00 a.m. - Times Event Slack
- 7:00 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo
- Friday
- 1:30 p.m. - Days of '76 Parade
- 7:00 p.m. - PCRA Rodeo (Tough Enough to Wear Pink)
- Saturday
- 10:00 a.m. - Days of '76 Parade
- 1:30 p.m. - PCRA Rodeo (Day Performance)
- 7:00 p.m. - PCRA Rodeo (Final Performance)
For more information about the events or tickets, head over to the Days of '76 website.
Check out these photos from the steer roping event: