DEADWOOD, S.D.- A structure fire at an apartment on Tuesday night in Deadwood displaced three families, according to a release from the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Just before 9 p.m. on July 25th, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire. When they arrived to the 3 unit apartment on Williams Street, firefighters saw smoke and flames and worked to extinguish the fire. Agencies that aided the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department in the response include Lawrence County Dispatch, Lead Volunteer Fire Department, Spearfish Fire Department, Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, Deadwood Police Department, Lead-Deadwood Monument Ambulance, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Black Hills Energy, and Montana Dakota Utilities.
The Red Cross is assisting three families who we displaced by the fire. The cause is still under investigation.