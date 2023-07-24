DEADWOOD, S.D.– Day two of the days of 76 rodeo in Deadwood wrapped up on Monday, with Women's Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing in the spotlight.
According to Iowa State University, modern barrel racing was first introduced in 1935, with the clover-like pattern riders follow as they race to get the fastest time. Prior to the change, barrel racing was originally introduced in 1931 with riders following a figure-eight path.
And for many riders like South Dakota native Taylor Hanson, riding stems from a family background.
"Between ranching and farming, my mom's side has always come from that," she said. "They did a lot of rodeo, and so I kind of grew up in that. My mom had horses that I grew up with and I got to ride them. So my mom was definitely a big part in shaping me and my rodeo career."
But after it was approved by the pro rodeo cowboy association in 2019, many rodeos have begun adding more opportunities for women in the form of breakaway roping. And the days of 76 crew is looking to do the same.
"As of right now, we have a standalone breakaway event, and that is a women's event also," he said. "We would love to see more involvement for women. So hopefully in the future, we are going to have breakaway too. It will not be this year because it's PRCA-approved and we were not able to put that together soon enough. But we are going to try to get that to be one of our events here in Deadwood."
Excitement for the addition is already growing among the Days of 76 rodeo community with attendees like Catelynn Westphal, this year's Miss Days of 76 Rodeo Queen. She says that just about every day she is practicing various skills and techniques and working with her animals as she waits for the chance to put everything to the test.
"I think it is going to bring a lot more people, even more than there is now, and I'm just very excited to see it," she said. "I am hoping someday as I get past the rodeo queen age, I can go and I can go and compete in breakaway roping"