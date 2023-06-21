RAPID CITY, S.D.-- A non-profit aimed at helping veterans is hosting an event Wednesday to help get them their benefits. DAV, or Disabled American Veterans, hosted a benefits seminar in Rapid City at American Legion Post 22. The goal of the event is to help vets and their families get the services and benefits they earned.
DAV holds benefit seminars across the country to help veterans navigate through what can be a confusing process. Rapid City DAV Public Relations Officer Christine Speirs says, "The VA, with them being a government agency, it can be very difficult to get through all the red tape to get to where you need to go. And we have the national service officer here today. We also have chapter service officers."
DAV is hosting another benefits seminar Thursday at the Hill City Community Center from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. Veterans attending should bring their ID, social security number, and any pertinent documentation regarding their military service.