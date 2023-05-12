RAPID CITY, S.D.-- An event is taking place this weekend in Rapid City aimed at helping veterans in the area. The Rapid City chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host a Stand Down at Canyon Lake Park Saturday.
The event will have around thirty organizations providing services for military veterans. The Black Hills National Cemetery will also be present with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden presenting pins to Vietnam veterans.
There will also be a free lunch provided by South Dakota Service Dogs, with proof of veteran status. It's also a good opportunity for vets to sign up for DAV membership at a discounted price.
DAV Rapid City Chapter Public Relations Officer Christine Speirs says, "Life membership in the DAV right now in the state of South Dakota is $100 versus $300 for a life membership. But that is good only until May 31."
The DAV Stand Down will take place, rain or shine, at shelter three of Canyon Lake Park starting at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and will run until 3 p.m.