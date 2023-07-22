CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. - Two individuals in other states were injured by bison recently. Although the details of the events are still unknown, these occurrences are not uncommon with folks that are unaware how to safely observed these marvelous creatures.
In Custer State Park three years ago, a women was charged and thrown by a bison because she approached too close for the animal's comfort. Lydia Austin, visitor services supervisor for Custer State Park, says that the best way to watch wildlife is from the safety of your own car.
Another way Austin recommends is called the rule of thumb, "You take your thumb out, stick it straight out, and cover the animal with your thumb. If the animal is fully covered, you're at a safe distance," she explained.
Austin states that bison are not the only animals that you should be wary of. Deer and big-horn sheep have the potential to be dangerous as well. If you find yourself too close to a wild animal and notice that it is staring at you, just remain calm. The best thing to do is to slowly back-up and try to put an object, such as a car or tree, in the line of sight. Try to remove yourself safely from the situation.
Earlier this summer a man plead guilty for disturbing wildlife in Yellowstone because he helped a bison calf out of the water when it was struggling. However, that calf was abandoned by its herd and the park officials, sadly, had to euthanized it. Austin warns visitors to not approach an animal, even if it needs help. She recommends to call the park rangers instead. They are capable of assessing the situation and determining whether or not action must be taken.
"The best thing to do is leave it alone, call the office, and tell us the location. We'll go out and check" Austin says.
Most parks will have signage indicting what is a good number to call. If you are unsure what phone number to use, most parks websites will point you to the right direction.