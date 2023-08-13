HERMOSA, S.D. - The Custer County Fair is a homegrown annual event in the community that started in 1887 in Hermosa by a group of ranchers, with the traditions and fun continuing to this day.
Sunday's events included a parade, car show, a plant swap, and many more fun activities for the entire family. Local vendors were there to provide delicious food as well. Jeff Svoboda is the president for the Custer County Fair Association, he said that despite the rain on Saturday they were able to pick it back up for Sunday.
Svoboda even mentioned what he enjoys most about this four-day celebration, "Just bringing people together, showing livestock, watching all the animal events, and kids’ events."
Due to the rain on Saturday two events did get cancelled, the kid's play-day event and the trio and dial cowboy/cowgirl triathlon. However, Svoboda did say they have been rescheduled for September 2. The kid’s play-day will be in the morning, while the triathlon will be in the evening. He says to look out for future updates for those events.
They had barn animals for folks to enjoy and ask questions to experts. Shana Hackett is the assistant superintendent for the Poultry and Rabbit barn, and this was her first time at the Custer County Fair.
"I'm used to larger fairs and so there is a lot fewer animals, a lot fewer people [referring to the Custer County Fair]," said Hackett. "But it's been kind of nice because I can spend more time with the people when they come through and spend more time on my rabbits."
She ended things by saying that she hopes people support more of their local county fairs and 4-H kids.
Check out these photos from the fair below.