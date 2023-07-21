Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.
Eight and 12-ounce Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children's cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and the company's website.
Consumers bought about 346,000 of them over the past five years.
The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government's limit on the heavy metal, and are considered extremely toxic to children.
Anyone who has one of the cups can request a refund on Cupkin's website here.