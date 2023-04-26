RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, April 14, through Thursday, April 20.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
You can see the crime maps from each day below, as well as the listing of calls.
Friday, April 14
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 300 block of College Ave. at 6:47 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 00 block of Omaha st. at 6:10 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office on the 1500 block of E. St. Patrick St. at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 8:23 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 12:49 a.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of E. Anamosa St. at 10:14 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 12:17 a.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St. at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St. at 12:00 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 800 block of N. Spruce St. at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 00 block of Anamosa St. at 7:22 a.m.
- Burglary at a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of West Blvd. at 10:06 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct (trespassing) on government/public property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 3:46 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a school on the 0 block of Indiana St. at 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
- 2 alcohol violations (intoxication) reported
- 1 on government/public property on the 600 block of Howard St. at 2:14 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 600 block of Howard St. at 2:14 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 00 block of Waterloo St. at 4:39 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 800 block of Joy Ave. at 1:09 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 1700 block of N. La Crosse St. at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 400 block of South St. at 6:00 p.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a shopping mall on the 2200 block of N. Maple Ave. at 4:10 p.m.
- 1 at a department store on the 100 block of Stumer Road at 2:30 p.m.
- 2 cases of vandalism reported
- 1 at a department store on the 1700 block of Eglin St. at 11:00 a.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. at 10:58 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence on the 800 block of Holcomb Ave. at 4:14 a.m.
- Weapons violation at a residence on the 700 block of St. Patrick St. at 8:46 a.m.
Sunday, April 16
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on E. Adams St. and Pelican Drive at 11:54 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1700 block of N. 7th St. at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 7:52 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 1700 block of E. Tallent St. at 12:28 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 900 block of Haines Ave. at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of Mallow St. at 4:36 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 00 block of Omaha St. at 7:10 p.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 500 block of 6th St. at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N. La Crosse St. at 1:28 a.m.
- 2 alcohol violations (intoxication) reported
- 1 at a residence on the 600 block of Lindbergh Ave. at 6:20 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 5:26 p.m.
- 2 burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence on the 200 block of E. St. Patrick St. at 7:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1700 block of Pevans Pkwy. at 12:00 a.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle at a residence on the 1200 block of Fulton St. at 10:19 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence on the 1100 block of Anamosa St. at 6:18 p.m.
Monday, April 17
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of Sitting Bull St. at 10:11 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of N. Maple Ave. at 4:56 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of Meade St. at 1:59 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1000 block of Howard St. at 8:02 a.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 1300 block of Atlas St. at 12:01 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of W. Omada St. at 8:23 a.m.
- Burglary at a highway/road/alley on the 0 block of Enchanted Pines Drive at 7:00 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct (trespassing) at a hotel on the 700 block of Cathedral Drive at 1:56 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a field/woods on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd. at 8:52 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a field/woods on the 2000 block of Noah St. at 6:35 a.m.
- Shoplifting at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St. at 11:36 a.m.
- Weapons violation at a bar/nightclub on the 800 block of Jackson Blvd. at 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 300 block of Sturgis St. at 9:57 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 100 block of Waterloo St. at 9:20 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 1100 block of Holcomb Ave. at 7:23 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1700 block of Herman St. at 1:02 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 0 block of Indiana St. at 11:09 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 00 block of New York St. at 11:06 a.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 600 block of Kansas City St. at 1:54 p.m.
- 1 at a supermarket on the 100 block of Stumer Road at 12:55 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1800 block of W. Fulton St. at 12:46 p.m.
- 1 at a supermarket on the 700 block of Mountain View Road at 8:02 a.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 0 block of Indiana St. at 1:07 p.m.
- 1 at a supermarket on the 100 block of Stumer Road at 10:12 a.m.
- Burglary at a residence on the 3100 block of Cyclone St. at 10:44 a.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle at a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Stumer Road at 6:23 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a new/used auto dealership on the 600 block of N. La Crosse St. at 6:42 p.m.
- Vandalism at a residence on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane at 7:40 p.m.
- Weapons violation at a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E. North St. at 1:42 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1400 block of Eglin St. at 8:27 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 100 block of Patton St. at 3:02 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of New York St. at 2:17 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of N. La Crosse St. at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 0 block of Indiana St. at 8:48 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 00 block of Surfwood Drive at 2:55 a.m.
- 2 cases of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence on the 1400 block of Midway St. at 9:36 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1600 block of Downing St. at 11:16 a.m.
- Alcohol violation (intoxication) on government/public property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 12:04 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle at a residence on the 1600 block of Haines Ave. at 2:53 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a school on the 1000 block of Sioux San Drive at 3:48 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at an undisclosed location on the 700 block of West St. at 8:19 a.m.
Thursday, April 20
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave. at 11:44 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 4:21 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 4:00 a.m.
- 2 cases of disorderly conduct (trespassing) reported
- 1 on government/public property at the 600 block of Quincy St. at 4:25 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive at 3:11 p.m.
- Alcohol violation (intoxication) at an undisclosed location on the 0 block of Greenway St. at 8:33 p.m.
- Assault at a residence on the 3700 block of Sturgis Road at 10:43 p.m.
- Burglary at a residence on the 1300 block of Wood Ave. at 1:08 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 2:08 p.m.
- Fraud at a restaurant on the 2100 block of N. Maple Ave. at 9:13 p.m.