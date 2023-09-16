RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, September 8 through Thursday, September 14.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
Friday, September 8
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 200 block of E New York St at 5:02 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of N La Crosse St at 4:41 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at an arena/stadium/fairgrounds on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 12:20 a.m.
- 1 on the 1000 block of 12 St at 12:00 a.m.
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 3:29 p.m.
- 1 at a shopping mall on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave at 2:03 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 1:53
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 1:50 p.m.
- 1 on the 600 block of Willsie Ave at 11:58 a.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 9:40 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a residence/hmoe on the 100 block of Surfwood Dr at 8:26 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a hotel on the 1700 block of N La Crosse St at 3:55 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a school on Indiana St at 9:42 a.m.
- Trespassing reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of N Creek Dr at 4:27 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of 6 St at 12:28 p.m.
Saturday, September 9
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of W Saint Anne St at 8:30 p.m.
- 1 at a shopping mall on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave at 12:52 p.m.
- 2 instances of disorderly conduct reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Lemmon Ave at 8:58 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of Atlas St at 3:14 a.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 on the 1100 block of Eglin St at 8:47 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 6:27 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of N Cambell St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Saint Francis St at 8:00 a.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2400 block of Gnugnuska Dr at 11:33 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 4:59 p.m.
Sunday, September 10
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 2100 block of Haines Ave at 1:56 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E North St at 3:41 a.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 3:07 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Adams St at 4:03 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 800 block of E North St at 11:!5 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1900 block of 38 St at 9:45 a.m.
- 2 individual robberies reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 8:28 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 2400 block of Balsam Ave at 3:36 p.m.
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 7:48 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Highway at 7:12 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 6:21 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 3:48 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1500 block of East St Patrick St at 3:16 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3200 block of E Mall Dr at 1:57 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported in a field/woods on the 700 block of Silver St at 4:18 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 10:50 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 1300 bock of Atlas St at 11:27 a.m.
- Trespassing reported on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of Copperfield Dr at 2:53 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 8:51 p.m.
Monday, September 11
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Saint PAtrick St at 7:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Saint Patrick St at 7:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of N Maple Ave at 6:11 a.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a construction site on the 300 block of Saint Charles St at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 at residence/home on the 1700 block of Mountain View Rd at 8:19 a.m.
- 2 motor vehicles thefts reported
- 1 at a highway/road/alley ont he 1100 block of City Springs Rd at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 on the 2700 block of 143 Ave at 12:00 a.m.
- 9 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 11:02 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 3600 block of Sturgis Rd at 8:55 p.m..
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 8:45 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of Philadelphia St at 6:44 p.m.
- 1 on the 300 block of E Saint Francis St at 2:04 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 12:28 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1500 block of Luna Ave at 12:00 pm.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:15 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1300 block of W Omaha St at 8:40 a.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on the 4000 block of Pleasant Dr at 6:20 p.m.
- 1 on the 1100 block of Saint Cloud St at 9:59 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported in a parking lot/garage on New York St at 7:51 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reproted at a park/playgroun on a Bike path at 7:13 p.m.
Tuesday, September 12
- 3 assault reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Lemmon Ave at 8:20 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of E North St at 4:55 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of Space Ave at 11:15 a.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4300 block of W Main St at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Philip Dr at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4000 block of Valley West Dr at 7:30 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 11:26 p.m.
- 1 on the 300 block of Meade St at 8:02 a.m.
- 14 thefts reported
- 1 on the 2500 block of Haines Ave at 8:11 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 8:10 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 700 block of Disk Dr at 6:54 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 5:39 p.m.
- 1 at a reisdence/home on the 600 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 4:07 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 2:21 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 2:20 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 1:32 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 10:36 a.m.
- 1 at a commerical/office building on the 300 block of N Cambell St at 8:21 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 200 block of East Blvd N st 8:06 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on Deadwood Ave N at 7:31 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 2:52 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:46 a.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on the 500 block of Deadwood Ave at 12:30 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of E Watertown St at 7:49 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported in a parking lot/garage ont he 300 block of Philadelphia St at 1:21 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a construction site on E Anamosa ST AT 6:57 A.M.
- Disorderly conduct reported in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of N 5 St at 9:15 p.m.
- Driving under the influence reported on a highway/road/alley on Main St at 3:06 p.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported on the 200 block of Jasper Ln at 7:32 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, September 13
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 3:23 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Estes Park Ct at 1:30 a.m.
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1100 block of Omaha St at 7:55 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 7:40 p.m.
- 1 at a shelter on Main St at 3:28 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Lindbergh Ave at 2:30 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 1900 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 9:28 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 600 block of Timmons Blvd at 5:26 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 500 block of E North St at 4:00 a.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 10:06 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 9:56 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 9:11 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported on the 400 block of E North St at 2:48 p.m.
Thursday, September 14
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of E North St at 10:28 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 9:20 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 6:30 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 2:26 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3900 block of Doral Dr at 9:59 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1300 block of E Saint Patrick St at 8:23 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 500 block of N 5 St at 7:40 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of 6 St at 6:00 a.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:43 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 400 bock of East Blvd N at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd 12:16 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 8:55 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a convenience store on the 3400 block of Haines Ave at 2:24 a.m.
- Trespassing reported a highway/road/alley on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 7:49 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave at 7:50 p.m.