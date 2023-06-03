RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, May 26, through Thursday, June 1.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 95 crimes were reported in Rapid City during the week of May 26-June 1.
Friday, May 26
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 7:38 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:24 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of East Blvd. at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 1:53 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 4000 block of Cheyenne Blvd at 6:56 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Monroe St at 9:33 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on Omaha St at 2:28 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1700 block of N 7 St at 3:41 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on E North St at 7:05 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 2600 block of Queen Heights at 2:53 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a schooll on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave. at 8:18 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave at 10:29 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a park/playground at 12:46 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported on the 800 blockof Polaris Ct at 9:16 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Wood Ave at 11:39 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Allen Ave at 11:50 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl at 6:00 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore 1:43 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St 12:14 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 500 block of N 5 St at 6:34 p.m.
- 1 at residence on E Signal Dr at 10:20 p.m.
- Theft reported at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 9:48 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a gas station on the 600 block of E North St at 9:50 a.m.
- 1 at a departmen/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall at 2:35 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 2:44 p.m.
- 1 on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 10:04 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 200 block fo East Blvd N at 12:27 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on Omaha St at 10:31 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of Doolittle St at 9:39 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2500 block of Emerson Ln at 7:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl at 8:57 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1300 block of E Oakland St at 9:00 p.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2400 block of Central Blvd at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of Evergreen Dr at 5:40 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Chicago t at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Atlas St at 10:00 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a hotel on the 1700 block of Rapp St at 11:24 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a hotel on the 500 block of 6 St at 1:05 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a residence/home on the 4000 block of Elm Ave 5:35p.m.
Monday, May 29
- 8 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of East Blvd at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 2200 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:56 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Wambli Dr at 11:29 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 12:59 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of E Watertown St at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on th e700 block of Willsie Ave at 4:02 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 1700 blockof Mount Rushmore Rd at 10:26 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Lemmon Ave at 11:03 p.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3800 block of Cambell St at 1:57 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1300 block of W Omaha St at 3:21 p.m.
- 1 on the 1300 block of W Omaha St at 3:21 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Willsie Ave at 4:45 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of North Elk Vale Rd at 10:17 p.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley ont he 2200 block of Cruz Dr at 3:12 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2200 block of Lockwood Dr at 3:18 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of E Chicago St at 2:44 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 3700 block of W Saint Louis St at 8:00 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 800 block of E North St at 3:34 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 1000 block of N Valley Dr at 11:59 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Le Blanc Dr at 10:27 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Hwy 44 at 1:45 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 10:43 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North at at 2:21 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of Pahasapa Rd at 2:45 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 3:44 p.m.
- 1 on the 700 block of E North St at 9:12 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Curtis St at 11:00 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Saint Patrick St at 5:00 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of E North St at 8:10 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported on the 1100 block of Blaine Ave at 11:38 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of Waterloo St at 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Watertown St at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1300 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 10:00 a.m.
- 1 at a gas station on E Omaha St 1:29 p.m.
- 1 at a gas station on the 1200 block of E Saint Patrick St at 5:45 p.m.
- 4 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Willsie Ave at 1:32 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on Flormann St at 4:07 a.m.
- 1 on the 2000 block of Elmhurst Dr at 6:26 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Tallent St at 2:06 p.m.
- 7 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Fairmount Blvd at 5:32 a.m.
- 1 on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 8:40 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on St New York St 2:00 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 5:19 p.m.
- 1 at a gas station on Omaha St at 6:30 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 4700 block of Jackson Bld at 7:10 p.m.
- 1 on government property on St Main St at 9:01 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 1:02 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of N Maple Ave at 8:06 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 8:22 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 9:13 a.m.
- 1 on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 7:09 p.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Disk Dr at 6:06 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Disk Dr at 6:06
- Disorderly conduct reported at a gas station on Omaha St at 6:54 p.m.
- Assault reported at a casino on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 8:15 p.m.