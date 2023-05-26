RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, May 19, through Thursday, May 25.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 120 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of May 19-25.
Friday, May 19
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of North St at 7:05 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 700 block of Timmons Boulevard at 9:45 a.m.
- 1 at a rental storage facility on the 1600 block of E Highway at 10:00 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 700 block of North Creek Drive at 2:55 p.m.
- 1 on the 900 block of Antares Ct. at 3:26 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 3:45 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1000 block of E North St at 4:40 p.m.
- 3 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3400 block of Arizona St. at 12:45 a.m.
- 1 on the 100 block of Surfwood Dr. at 1:20 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 900 block of Mountain View Road at 9:02 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1700 block of W Main St. at 4:51 p.m.
- 1 on a highway on the 100 block of East Blvd N at 5:56 p.m.
- 2 instances of disorderly conduct reported
- 1 on government property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 10:38 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot on New York St. at 6:48 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1600 block of Copperfield Dr. at 12:01 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported on the 1500 block of Elk Vale Rd. at 10:45 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1800 block of 5 St. at 6:07 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Anamosa St. at 8:18 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of East North St. at 7:10 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of East North St. at 11:32 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Rd. at 3:19 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1600 block of Eglin St. at 6:10 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of E Indiana St. at 2:15 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of Cambell St. at 4:22 p.m.
- 1 at a drugs store/doctor's office/hospital on the 900 block of Mountain View Rd. at 4:54 p.m.
- 2 weapons violations reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 100 block of N Maple Ave. at 1:54 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on New York St. at 2:49 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported at a commerical/office building on the 700 block of Deadwood Ave. at 7:00 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Watertown St. at 10:02 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 700 East Blvd at 10:25 a.m.
Sunday, May 21
- 11 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1600 block of Space Ave. at 2:01 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Fairmount Blvd. at 5:00 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on New York St. at 2:35 p.m.
- 1 on St. Bike Path at 2:58 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N 7 St. at 4:04 p.m.
- 1 on the 600 block of E North St. at 4:07 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of E Fairmount St. at 4:45 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1900 block of Elm Ave. at 6:50 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 300 block of Fairmount Blvd. at 8:23 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Anamosa St. at 11:13 p.m.
- 1 on a HIghway/road/alley on the 1100 block of Anamosa St. at 11:39 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 1:55 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Taylor Ave. at 6:25 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a bar/nightclub on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St. at 12:34 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave. at 5:09 a.m.
- Robbery reported in a parking lot/garage on New York St. at 10:47 p.m.
Monday, May 22
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of Eglin St. at 2:21 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1200 block of Eglin St. at 5:54 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 on the 400 block of E Fairlane Dr. at 11:31 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of E North St. at 1:49 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St. at 7:13 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of N 5 sT. at 7:13 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 1100 block of W Omaha St. at 3:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Wood Ave. at 8:28 a.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2200 block of Sheridan Lake Rd. at 12:44 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of Clippers St. at 3:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a commerical/office building on the 1500 block of Cambell St. at 2:23 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1700 block of N 7 St. at 11:16 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave. at 1:45 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle at a specialty store on the 300 block of 2 St. at 8:27 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
- 8 thefts reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 300 block of West Blvd. at 11:43 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 600 block of E Omaha St. at 12:56 p.m.
- 1 on the 2300 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 3:03 p.m.
- 1 on the 3400 block of E Mall Dr. at 3:06 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr. at 4:50 p.m.
- 1 at a shopping mall on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave. at 5:43 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3200 block of Cambell St. at 6:36 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Signal Dr. at 9:35 p.m.
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on St. Main St. at 12:26 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Crescent Dr. at 12:53 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 900 block of E North St. at 7:08 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Watertown St. at 7:11 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Nowlin St. at 7:29 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Haines Ave. at 11:31 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported3
- 1 on the 3300 block of Jaffa Garden Way at 7:52 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Kansas City St. at 1:35 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of 5 St. at 12:11 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 700 block of Allen Ave. at 6:42 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on St. Kansas City St. at 10:30 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of N La Crosse St. at 2:08 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported in a residence/home on the 500 block of Hanover Dr. at 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1600 block of Haines Ave. at 5:15 a.m.
- 1 on N La Crosse St. at 7:21 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St. at 2:42 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. ar 8:14 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3200 block of Jessup Ln. at 10:04 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Lemmon Ave. at 10:34 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on E Omaha St. at 11:27 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor store at 11:38 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1300 block of N Elk Vale Rd. at 10:47 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave. at 2:18 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 1000 block of Sioux San Dr. at 3:27 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of E Minnesota St. at 6:24 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a commercial/office building on the 1300 block of W Omaha St. at 3:06 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a school on Indiana St. at 3:11 p.m.
- Vandalism reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl. at 8:22 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Clark St. at 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
- 3 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 8:53 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave. at 11:34 a.m.
- 1 on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 1:21 p.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd. at 3:06 a.m.
- 1 on the 300 block of Creek Dr. at 12:06 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Dt. at 1:51 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Surfwood Dr. at 11:06 p.m.
- 4 assualts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 100 block of Signal Dr. at 11:43 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 1400 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 3:04 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Sycamore St. at 7:20 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St. at 9:25 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a hotel on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St. at 2:42 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of Saint Cloud St. at 3:30 a.m.
- Fraud reported on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl. at 12:49 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a liquor store at 3:59 p.m.