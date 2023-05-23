RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, May 12, through Thursday, May 18.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 119 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of May 12-18.
Friday, May 12
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of Fox Run Dr. at 8:29 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of Lacrosse St. at 8:34 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 900 block of E North St. at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 on a construction site on the 600 block of Flormann St. at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3200 block of Cambell St. at 5:00 pm.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St. at 9:00 p.m.
- 4 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 11:06 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave. at 12:41 p.m.
- 1 at a school on Indiana St. at 2:39 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Haines Ave I at 7:37 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 on the 300 block of Patton St. at 8:11 a.m.
- 1 on the 1100 block of Anamosa St. at 7:38 p.m.
- 1 on the 1700 block of Brentwood St. at 8:45 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct at a casino on the 2500 block of Tower Rd. at 12:51 a.m.
- Vandalism at a residence/home on the 600 block of E Watertown St. at 1:11 a.m.
- Alcohol violation on a highway/road/alley on Main St. at 2:33 a.m.
Saturday, May 13
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Nowlin St. at 7:14 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of Cleveland St. at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of E North St. at 9:40 p.m.
- Vandalism in a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of Atlas St. at 4:53 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence/home on the 900 block of Explorer St. at 10:30 a.m.
- Theft at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St. at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of E Disk Dr. at 10:46 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1300 block of W Omaha St. at 2:06 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of East Mall Dr. at 2:33 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of W Omaha St. at 10:49 p.m.
- 3 alcohol violations reported
- 1 on the 700 block of E Watertown St. at 12:40 a.m.
- 1 on government property on Main St. at 2:11 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of 6 St. at 6:36 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E North St. at 5:13 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Indiana St. at 7:49 p.m.
- Fraud in a church/synagogue/temple on the 700 block of St. Patrick St. at 12:00 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct on government property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 11:09 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft in a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave. at 5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 15
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Rd. at 1:21 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 8:00 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 2300 block of Haines Ave. at 1:55 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 600 block of Mountain View Rd. at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1800 block of Dyess Ave. at 5:00 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Monroe St. at 11:20 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 100 block of Philadelphia St. at 12:29 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Range View Cir. At 5:20 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1800 block of W Fulton St. at 7:00 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on New York St. at 7:36 p.m.
- 3 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 8:33 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd. at 11:52 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Mountain View Rd. at 12:33 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle at a residence/home from the 1300 block of N 7 St. at 2:20 a.m.
- Weapons violation on a highway/road/alley on Curtis St. at 11:57 a.m.
- Alcohol violation in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St. at 1:34 p.m.
- Vandalism at a commercial/office building on the 2200 block of Jackson Blvd. at 5:00 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct at a department/discount store on the 500 block of Main St. at 5:23 p.m.
- Residential burglary at a commercial/office building on the 600 block of Saint Anne St. at 7:00 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence/home on Curtis St./Wood Ave. at 8:47 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
- 10 thefts reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St. at 9:00 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St. at 9:01 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1600 block of Eglin St. at 12:20 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St. at 1:27 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor’s office/hospital on the 300 block of Fairmount Blvd. at 2:04 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St. at 2:58 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd. at 8:27 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of W Omaha St. at 9:50 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd. at 11:22 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 11:45 p.m.
- 7 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 10:59 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Adams St. at 1:03 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St. at 2:58 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Alley at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St. at 4:25 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Le Blanc Dr. at 9:45 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground at 9:51 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd. at 9:00 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd. at 11:30 a.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3600 block of Canyon Lake Dr. at 8:47 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Van Buren St. at 11:30 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 4000 block of Cheyenne Blvd. at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Jackson Blvd. at 10:31 p.m.
- Alcohol violation on government property on Main St. at 2:10 p.m.
- Vandalism at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Wambli Dr. at 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Highway at 12:54 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1100 block of Deadwood Ave. at 10:18 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 900 block of E North St. at 10:48 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 900 block of N 7 St. at 3:49 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of Quincy St. at 6:30 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of E Oakland St. at 1:18 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of N Maple Ave. at 2:22 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Windslow Dr. at 11:02 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on Omaha St. at 12:45 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd. at 12:15 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Quincy St. at 3:57 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct at a residence/home on the 600 block of Pahasapa Rd. at 1:53 a.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle at a hotel on the 2500 block of Tower Rd. at 4:41 a.m.
- Fraud on the 800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd. at 12:00 p.m.
- Shoplifting at a convenience store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St. at 12:06 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence/home on the 2200 block of Elmhurst Dr. at 7:00 p.m.
- Vandalism on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Crescent Dr. at 9:25 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2400 block of W Chicago St. at 6:48 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1300 block of W Omaha St. at 11:53 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1600 block of Eglin St. at 4:02 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of East North St. at 7:01 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1500 block of Sedivy Ln. at 9:32 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 on Omaha St. at 4:57 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Fillmore St. at 3:53 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Patton St. at 7:59 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of Kansas City St. at 10:53 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a shelter on Main St. at 2:40 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd. at 11:30 a.m.
- Alcohol violation on the 600 block of Kansas City St. at 1:24 p.m.
- Weapons violation on a highway/road/alley on Ash Ave./E St. Patrick St. at 3:31 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct on government property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 6:02 p.m.