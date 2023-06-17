RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, June 9, through Thursday, June 15.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 91 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of June 9-15.
Friday, June 9
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 on the 900 block of Eglin St at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 4:00 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:37 a.m.
- 1 at a conveniance store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 10:02 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 3600 block of Sturgis Rd at 3:17 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl at 2:32 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 6:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Crestwood Dr at 10:43 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of E North St at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2200 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:42 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Saint Andrew St 4:41 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of E Watertown St 9:36 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on E Signal Dr at 3:15 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on a park/playground on the 1000 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 4:32 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of S Plaza Dr at 7:19 a.m.
- 1 on the 800 block of Kansas City St at 10:14 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block North Creek Dr at 1:16 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 900 block of E North St at 1:50 a.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 600 block of 5 St at 1:53 a.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3000 block of Outlook Cir at 6:10 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of E North St 10:03 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 10:47 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of E St. Patrick St at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Sagewood St at 10:00 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a parking lot/garage on N La Crosse at 5:18 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Anamosa St at 7:00 p.m.
- Vandalism reported on a highway/road/alley on the 2700 block of Minnetonka Dr at 7:27 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of 6 St at 10:56 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 11:34 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 3:42 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 700 block of Main St at 12:55 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Knollwood Dr at 1:16 p.m.
- 1 at a playground/park on New York St at 8:59 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 1:37 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Century Rd at 8:00 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of Pluma Dr at 12:24 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of E Minnesota St at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, June 12
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 on the 900 block of Eglin St at 1:13 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 1:15 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 1:54 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3400 block of E Mall Dr at 2:42 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 600 block of E Omaha St at 4:51 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 6:07 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 100 block of East Blvd N at 7:59 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a daycare facility on the 600 block of Crazy Horse St at 8:04 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a hotel on the 2500 block of Tower Rd at 7:53 p.m.
- Motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1200 block of Fulton St 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 3:30 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 600 block of E North St at 1:01 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 700 block of Disk Dr at 1:19 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of Omaha St at 2:54 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Wright St at 8:05 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1800 block of W Fulton St at 9:00 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St at 12:54 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 3100 block of W Saint Louis St at 1:03 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Adams St at 10:30 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 2500 block of Hoefer Ave at 1:48 a.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1000 block of Clark St at 2:16 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a military installation on the 2800 block of W Main St at 6:49 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St at 9:52 a.m.
- Robbery reported in a parking lot/garage on Anamosa Sr at 10:51 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
- 8 assaults reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 1:56 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 10:42 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on N Maple Ave at 12:09 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2900 block of Marlin Dr a 5:09 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of 6 St at 8:39 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 10:14 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on at 11:04 p.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of Rushmore St at 6:00 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 8:14 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 700 block of Disk Dr at 2:18 pm.
- 3 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of N 7 St at 12:03 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of E North St at 2:32 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E St. Joseph St at 1:24 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violations reported at a residence/home on the 3800 block of Campbell St at 10:38 a.m.
- Alcohol violation in a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of E North St at 2:21 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of New York St at 9:41 a.m.
- 1 in a field/woods on the 100 block of New York St at 9:41 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 100 block of New York St at 9:41 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on New York St at 2:19 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Waterloo St at 5:49 p.m.
- 4 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a restaurant on N Elk Vale Rd at 7:37 a.m.
- 1 on St Kansas City St at 9:24 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 11:47 a.m.
- 1 on government property on St Patrick St at 11:09 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 3:25 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported in a parking lot/garage on the 900 block of E St Patrick St at 10:06 p.m.