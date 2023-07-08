RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here are the crimes reported in Rapid City from Friday, June 30, through Thursday, July 6.

The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.

That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.

According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 99 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of June 30-July 6.

Friday, June 30

2 assaults reported 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Saint Francis St at 2:42 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 9:42 a.m





3 thefts reported 1 at parking lot/garage on the 1000 block of E North St at 11:39 a.m. 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Saint Patrick St 6:15 p.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of of E Saint Patrick St at 11:11 p.m.





Trespassing reported at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl at 3:54 p.m.

Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a gas station on the 3500 block of E Highway at 10:14 p.m.





Saturday, July 1

6 thefts reported 1 on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 1:00 a.m. 1 on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 7:29 a.m. 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mt View Rd at 11:47 a.m. 1 at a department/discount store on the 1600 of Eglin St at 7:31 p.m. 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of Mountain View Rd at 11:11 p.m. 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of N 3 St at 11:56 p.m.





4 assaults reported 1 on a highway/road/alley on Farlow Ave/Monroe St at 3:00 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 1900 block of Fremont St at 8:15 a.m. 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1000 block of N La Crosse St at 4:27 p.m. 1 at a residence/home on Signal Dr at 10:45 p.m.





Alcohol violation reported at a residence/home on Mount Rushmore Rd at 6:42 a.m.

Trespassing reported on a highway/road/alley on Main St at 8:28 a.m.

Individual robbery reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E North St at 10:56 a.m.

Vandalism reported at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 3:00 p.m.

Motor vehicle theft reported at an auto dealership on the 1900 block of E Mall Dr at 5:00 p.m.

Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St at 7:00 p.m.

Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 blok of Fairmont Blvd at 11:42 p.m.





Sunday, July 2

6 thefts reported 1 at a convenience store ont he 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 2:31 a.m. 1 at a specialty store on the 2200 block of Haines Ave at 3:18 p.m. 1 on the 700 block of Disk Dr at 3:45 p.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Herman St at 9:53 p.m. 1 at a hotel on the 500 block of 6 St at 10:00 p.m. 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of Mountain View Rd at 11:10 p.m.





2 motor vehicle thefts reported 1 at a parking lot on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 12:00 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of Johnson Ranch Rd at 9:00 p.m.





2 instances of trespassing reported 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 1:26 a.m. 1 at a hotel on the 200 block of East Blvd N at 3:16 a.m.





Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a hotel on the 1700 block of Rapp St at 1:30 a.m.

Residential burglary reported at an auto dealership on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 5:15 a.m.





Monday, July 3

4 assaults reported 1 in a commercial/office building on the 400 block of Omaha St at 1:00 p.m. 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of Omaha St at 1:04 p.m. 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of Jackson Blvd at 5:50 p.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Blaine Ave at 11:08 p.m.





4 motor vehicle thefts reported 1 at a residence/home on the 3600 block of Washington St at 3:08 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of Garden Ln at 6:37 a.m. 1 on the 700 block of Crazy Horse St at 9:23 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 1600 block of Creek Dr at 4:00 p.m.





2 residential burglaries reported 1 at a residence/home on the 1600 block of N Terrace Pl at 9:46 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Dilger Ave at 6:16 p.m.





Aggrivated assault reported at a park/playground on the 700 block of 5 St at 1:40 a.m.

Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of Rushmore St at 3:08 a.m.

Disorderly conduct reported at a residence/home on the 2700 block of Minnetonka Dr at 6:33 a.m.

Alcohol violation reported at a park/playground at 7:30 a.m.

Weapons violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of St Paul St at 9:34 p.m.

Vandalism reported at a casino on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 10:00 p.m.

Theft reported at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 10:48 p.m.





Tuesday, July 4

3 assaults reported 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St at 1:39 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on Signal Dr at 1:35 p.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Pahasapa Rd at 4:45 p.m.





3 burglaries from motor vehicles reported 1 at a residence/home on Sheridan Lake Rd/Canyon Lake Dr at 12:19 p.m. 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of Village Dr at 7:00 p.m. 1 on the 1300 block of Atlas St at 10:45 p.m.





2 motor vehicle thefts reported 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2700 block of Lanark Rd at 7:00 p.m. 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2900 block of W Saint Anne St at 11:00 p.m.





Theft reported at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 3:20 p.m.

Aggravated Assault reported at a residence/home on the 500 block of Wambli Dr at 4:18 p.m.

Trespassing reported in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of E North St at 7:45 p.m.

Weapons violation reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of Anamosa St at 7:58 p.m.

Disorderly conduct reported on a highway/road/alley on North St at 9:33 p.m.

Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of E Tallent St at 10:00 p.m.





Wednesday, July 5

4 thefts reported 1 at a residence/home on Montana St at 4:36 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Blaine Ave at 9:31 a.m. 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 4:01 p.m. 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 6:20 p.m.





2 residential burglaries reported 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Saint Francis St at 12:00 a.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of City Springs Rd at 1:48 p.m.





4 motor vehicle thefts reported 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 800 block of E Ohio St at 1:00 a.m. 1 in a parking lot/gatage on the 900 block of Explorer St at 5:35 a.m. 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Discovery Cir at 6:00 a.m. 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 900 block of Saint Andrew St at 4:00 p.m.





2 instances of vandalism reported

1 at a residence/home on the 1900 block of 38 St at 2:14 a.m.



1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 900 block of Mountain View Rd at 7:00 a.m.





2 alcohol violations reported 1 in a parking lot/garage on New York St at 3:34 p.m. 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Saint Charles St at 5:20 p.m.





Disorderly conduct reported on a highway/road/alley on Colorado St/Grandview Dr at 5:13 a.m.

Aggravated assault reported at a residence/home on the 5000 block of W Chicago St at 10:10 a.m.

DUI reported on a highway/road/alley on Willow Ave/E Utah St at 10:10 p.m.





