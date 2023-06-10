RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, June 2, through Thursday, June 8.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 105 crimes were reported in Rapid City during the week of June 2-June 8.
Friday, June 2
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Fairmont Blvd at 12:37 a.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 900 block of E North St at 4:50 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on E Knollwood Dr at 9:51 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 900 block of Eglin St at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1900 block of Fremont St at 5:30 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 6:24 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on theh 500 block of Maple Ave at 7:!4 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 on the 200 block of Curtis St at 4:27 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Kansas City St at 5:04 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 800 block of E Watertown St at 5:24 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1500 block of N La Crosse St at 9:26 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a casino on the 1600 block of E Saint Patrick St at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E New York St at 6:00 p.m.
- Burglary reported at a rental storage facility on the 900 block of E Watertown St at 5:30 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Explorer St at 10:13 a.m.
Saturday, June 3
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 11:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N 7 St at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:26 p.m.
- 1 on the 2400 block of W Chicago St at 9:45 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 900 block of North St at 4:17 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4800 block of Steamboat Cir at 3:48 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Saint Francis St at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E North St at 11:50 a.m.
- Shoplifting reported at a department/discount store on 700 Disk Dr at 1:23 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 2300 block of E Saint Charles St at 12:21 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1900 block of La Crosse St at 5:15 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3200 block of E Mall Dr at 5:35 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3500 block of East Hwy at 8:35 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 11:09 p.m.
- 7 assaults reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 800 block of Jackson Blvd at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 1:54 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4300 block of Cedar Ridge Pl at 3:31 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on th e2700 block of Country Club Dr at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on Main St at 5:20 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 100 block of Waterloo St at 6:37 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Surfwood Dr at 7:38 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of E Wyoming St at 2:17 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of E Watertown St at 2:34 p.m.
- Shoplifting reported at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 4:20 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of Skyline Dr at 8:52 p.m.
- Alcohol Violation reported in a commercial/office building on Canyon Lake Dr at 9:07 p.m.
Monday, June 5
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of N Maple Ave at 2:30 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on St Kansas City St at 10:01 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of E Waterloo St at 10:46 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 1200 block of Nowlin St at 11:34 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 10:46p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 700 block of Timmons Blvd at 4:16 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 5:15 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of La Crosse St at 5:25 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1900 block of La Crosse St at 9:34 p.m.
- 3 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4000 block of Plum Creek Pl at 4:30 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 4:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Taylor Ave at 9:44 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Explorer St at 11:15 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3900 block of Winfield Ct ar 2:00 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of E North St at 2:52 a.m.
- Alcohol violation on a highway/road/alley on the 800 block of Waterloo St at 6:33 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported in cyberspace on the 4400 block of Ridgewood St at 9:34 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 500 block of St Andrew St at 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 500 block of Quincy St at 3:56 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block Alley at 7:19
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 8:24 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 200 block of Wright St at 10:25 p.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of East Centennial St at 2:00 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1100 block of Eglin St at 5:15 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 8:57 p.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3900 block of Winfield Ct at 2:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3400 block of Lynnwood Ave at 5:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Ken Ct at 7:30 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Disk Dr at 7:46 a.m.
- 4 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3700 block of Locust St at 6:08 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Doolittle St at 6:09 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of E Disk Dr at 8:32 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of E St Patrick St at 9:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 2:36 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4800 block of Guest Rd at 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of City Springs Rd at 7:08 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 9:40 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Abe at 11:49 p.m.
- 3 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 900 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 3:17 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3000 block of Hoefer Ave at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3800 block of Cambell St at 8:30 p.m.
- 2 individual robberies reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 1:52 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 1500 block of W Omaha St at 10:57 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a department/discount store on the 1600 block of Eglin St at 12:00 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Founders Blvd at 6:30 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of Wood Ave at 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Custer St at 12:59 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 500 block of E North St at 9:24 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on New York St at 10:59 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 200 block of New York St at 2:23 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1000 block of N La Crosse St at 3:03 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 3:57 p.m.
- 2 instances of disorderly conduct reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Main St at 12:15 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on Alley A at 8:39 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on Haakon St at 5:21 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 1:20 p.m.
- Theft reported at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E Fairmount Blvd at 6:20 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a residence/home on the 500 block of Main St at 9:37 p.m.
- Alcohol violation at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 1800 block of W Fulton St at 11:06 p.m.