RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, June 16, through Thursday, June 22.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 89 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of June 16-22.
June 16-22 Crime Maps
Friday, June 16
- 8 thefts reported
- 1 on the 800 block of Kansas City St at 6:50 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 2:01 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Saint Patrick St at 2:30 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of North Creek Drive at 3:31 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1600 block of Eglin St at 3:40 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 7:32 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 9:15 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Quincy St at 5:41 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of E Omaha St at 2:46 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 2100 block of N Maple Ave at 6:51 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1700 block of Herman St at 10:46 p.m.
- 3 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 800 block of E Monroe St at 2:31 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of E North St at 7:57 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 8:40 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 100 block of Signal Dr at 6:00 a.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Watertown St at 1:53 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a construction site on the 4800 block of 5 St at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 8:00 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 2:46 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 900 block of Eglin St at 5:42 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of North Elk Vale Rd at 9:49 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 3:07 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1700 block of Camden Dr at 6:00 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 500 block of N 5 St at 6:27 p.m.
- 1 on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 11:28 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Alicia Ct at 1:15 a.m.
- Motor vehicle thefts at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Saint Andrew St at 6:10 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a specialty store on the 1300 block of N La Crosse St at 4:35 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation in a parking lot/garage on the 1700 block of Centre St at 3:13 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a casino on the 1400 block of N La Crosse St at 8:30 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 500 block of 7 St at 3:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Flormann St at 5:49 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 8:37 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 11:30 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 11:32 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 700 block of Main St at 1:31 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Flormann St at 5:49 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Van Buren St at 5:54 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Fairlane Dr at 3:35 p.m.
Monday, June 19
- 9 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 1:01 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2200 block of Haines Ave at 6:01 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of N Creek Dr at 7:52 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 100 block of St Joseph St at 9:43 a.m.
- 1 on the 1300 block of W Main St at 12:43 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2600 block of Homestead St at 7:30 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Highway at 11:25 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Racine St at 3:55 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of W Main St at 7:04 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Discovery Cir at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of Sedivy Ln at 11:21 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 400 block of 5 St at 10:00 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on E Main St at 3:50 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 5600 block of Coal Bank Dr at 4:30 p.m.
- 2 individual robberies reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1300 block of W Main St at 12:43 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Ln at 4:14 a.m.
Tuesday, June 20
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 on the 1900 block of Lacrosse St at 1:47 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2700 block of Deadwood Ave at 9:16 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Mt Rushmore Rd at 2:15 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on E Knollwood Dr at 8:05 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2900 block of E Minnesota St at 9:19 a.m.
- 1 on Waterloo St at 3:25 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Doolittle St at 9:55 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of E North St a 9:59 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Nevada Dr at 11:32 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E North St at 1:02 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1300 block of Founders Blvd at 7:54 a.m.
- 3 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Lindbergh Ave at 2:44 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 2500 block of Haines Ave at 9:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 9:12 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of Deadwood Ave at 1:10 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at an air/bus/train terminal on the 4500 block of Terminal Rd at 5:19 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 9:11 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 11:17 a.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a community center on the 600 block of Kansas City St at 2:19 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Fairlane Dr at 4:57 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of E North St at 5:19 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of College Ave at 9:29 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Le Blanc Dr at 10:43 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Watertown S at 2:53 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 2300 block of E Philadelphia St at 9:52 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E North St at 2:15 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
- Disorderly conduct reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 1:51 p.m.
- Vandalism reported on the 100 block of Crescent Dr at 3:14 p.m.