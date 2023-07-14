RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, July 7, through Thursday, July 13.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 117 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of July 7-13.
Friday, July 7
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of 6 St at 12:57 a.m.
- 1 in a hotel on the 1600 block of Discovery Cir at 5:16 a.m.
- 1 in a residencce/home on the 1300 block of 7 St at 5:18 a.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 11:00 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mt View Rd at 5:50 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 200 block of New York St at 6:06 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 7500 block of Tanager Dr. at 10:00 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 700 block of N Creek Dr at 11:08 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4200 block of Cedar Ridge Pl at 6:45 p.m.
- Individual robbery reported on a highway/road/alley on Elm Ave/E Minnesota St at 4:30 a.m.
- Vandalism reported on government property on the 500 block of 4 St at 8:20 a.m.
- Trespassing reported at a service/gas station on the 1500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 3:34 p.m.
- Assault reported at a residence/home on the 2300 block of Judy Ave at 8:53 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported at a hotel/motel/etc on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
- 7 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Haines Ave/Knollwood Dr at 1:59 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of E Fairmont Blvd at 3:41 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 7500 block of Tanager Dr at 4:54 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of E North St at 5:10 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 500 bock of E North St at 5:10 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 800 block of Mountain View Rd at 8:32 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Saint Joseph St at 9:39 p.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mt View Rd at 3:46 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1800 block of 5 St at 5:53 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1200 block of Eglin St at 8:22 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Viking Dr at 11:00 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 500 block of 6 St at 11:55 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on the 1700 block of N 7 St at 4:12 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on College Ave/Wood Ave at 9:30 p.m.
- Trespassing reported in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of Omaha St at 12:52 a.m.
- Vandalism reported on the 4900 block of Haines Ave at 1:00 a.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 2:54 a.m.
- Shoplifting reported at a specialty store on the 1200 block of Eglin St at 12:25 p.m.
- Individual robbery reported at a casino on the 2700 block of W Main St at 11:02 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a bar/night club on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 on the 600 block of Lindbergh Ave at 2:03 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:36 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1100 block of W Omha St at 11:27 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1800 block of Harmony Heights Ln at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3000 block of S Valley Dr at 7:20 p.m.
- Alcohol violation repoerted ona highway/road/alley on the 200 block of Platt St at 5:34 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 2900 block of E Minnesota St at 8:09 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of W Omaha St at 8:23 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of 1 2 E Denver St at 10:33 p.m.
Monday, July 10
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 on the 3000 block of E Highway at 11:28 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of N 7 St at 1:39 p.m.
- 1 at an auto dealership on the 3000 block of Beale St at 4:42 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1600 block of Eglin St at 5:45 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 900 block of Eglin St at 6:42 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Signal Dr at 2:12 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Signal Dr at 9:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Ln at 12:51 a.m.
- Assault reported at a convenience store on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 1:37 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of Knollwood Dr at 2:59 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Watertown St at 7:00 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St at 10:02 a.m.
Tuesday, July 11
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:02 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Wood Ave at 8:57 a.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 900 block of E North St at 1:32 p.m.
- 4 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of Silver St at 6:24 a.m.
- 1 at a school on Indiana St at 9:44 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4800 block of South Pointe Dr at 9:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Eli Dr at 10:50 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Wambli Dr at 4:56 a.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 1:24 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of New York St at 7:59 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Saint Andew St at 11:00 p.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 800 block of Meadowlark Rd at 5:33 p.m.
- 1 in a commercial/office building on New York St at 6:37p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of Village Dr at 10:57 a.m.
- Harrassment/intimidation reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of 11 St at 12:11 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Iowa St at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
- 5 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of Berry Blvd at 12:20 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 2:41 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3200 block of W Saint Cloud St at 6:09 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 900 block of Eglin St at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 on the 100 block of E Watertown at 3:44 p.m.
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Highway at 9:57 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 11:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Riley Ct at 4:14 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 on the 3500 block of East Hwy at 7:38 p.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 2700 block of Deadwood Ave at 10:20 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3600 block of W Saint Louis St at 2:36 a.m.
- 1 at a commerical/office building on the 3300 block of Craig St at 7:54 a.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 5:53 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 600 block of Saint Joseph St at 10:32 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Dilger Ave at 4:44 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground at 9:51 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Saint Paul St at 2:@3 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of N 7 St at 7:35 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Indiana St at 1:13 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on a park/playgroun on the 300 block of N 5 St at 7:00 p.m.
- Harassment/intimidation reported on government property on the 200 block of Mall Dr at 3:31 p.m.
Thursday, July 13
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of Riley Ave at 1:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1900 block of E Minnesota St at 5:15 a.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 300 block of N Cambell St at 8:27 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of S Plaza Dr at 9:31 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 10:50 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 12:01 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3300 block of Haines Ave ar 9:15 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 500 block of N 5 St at 1:38 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of E North S at 9:15 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 on the 3800 block of Sturgis Rd at 1:41 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Monroe St at 5:00 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E North St at 8:51 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a department/discount store on the 900 block of E North St at 9:47 p.m.
- Assault reported at a hotel on the 600 block of Howard St at 10:28 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct in a parking lot/garage on Omaha St at 11:30 p.m.