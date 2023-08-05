RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, July 28, through Thursday, August 3.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 130 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of July 28-August 3.
Friday, July 28
- 5 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3500 block of Parkview Dr at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of Waterloo St at 9:22 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 3400 block of Haines Ave at 11:54 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of N Maple Ave at 6:00 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Anaconda Rd at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 2:25 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 2:03 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of East Blvd N at 3:00 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 200 block of E Liberty St at 12:09 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 1100 block of W Omaha St at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2200 block of Alamo Dr at 10:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of South St at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Indiana St at 7:48 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 200 block of New York St at 3:08 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Kellogg PL at 11:25 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 9:52 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2400 block of Teton Ln at 9:53 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a bar/nightclub on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 1:15 a.m.
- Trespassing reported at a residence/home on the 400 block of Degeest Dr at 4:23 a.m.
- Harassment/intimidation reported in cyberspace on the 2000 block of Elmhurst Dr at 6:49 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Indiana St at 7:48 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a service/gas station on the 700 block of Wambli Dr at 8:18 p.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Blaine Ave at 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2700 block of E Highway at 3:00 a.m.
- 1 at a rental storage facility on the 2600 block of Bridge View Dr at 7:10 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 4100 block of Triple Crown Dr at 2:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Haines Ave at 3:50 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of Quincy St at 3:31 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1700 block of Eglin St at 4:18 p.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 4:32 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 3:30 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 3600 block of Canyon Lake Dr at 9:00 p.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 1:35 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2500 block of East Hwy at 3:54 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of East Hwy at 9:44 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:15 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Estes Park Ct at 10:51 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Adams St at 2:55 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 2800 block of Minnetonka Dr at 8:52 a.m.
- Harassment/intimidation reported at a residence/home on the 3300 block of Haines Ave at 10:47 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported in a parking lot/garage on E St Louis St at 7:36 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a restaurant on the 1000 block of E North St at 9:07 p.m.
- DUI reported on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Saint Joseph St at 10:36 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a bar/nightclub on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of W Omaha St at 12:10 a.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 10:09 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1100 block of Eglin St at 3:00 p.m
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 500 block of N 5 St at 1:52 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2600 block of Haines Ave at 5:00 a.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of Wambli Dr at 7:40 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 5:18 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on teh 3800 block of W Omaha St at 8:43 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Dilger Ave at 3:27 p.m.
- 1 on the 800 block of Dilger Ave at 3L27 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1400 block of Haines Ave at 9:58 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on a park/playgroun on the 600 block of Omaha St at 8:44 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported at a specialty store on the 900 block of Eglin St at 11:42 a.m.
- Vandalism reproted at a residence/home on the 1800 block of W Fulton St at 4:00 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a park/playgroun on New York St at 4:42 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicel reported on a highway/road/alley on the 2200 block of Oak Ave at 9:30 p.m.
Monday, July 31
- 5 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Indiana St at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 at an auto dealership on the 3300 block of E Mall Dr at 4:40 p.m.
- 1 on the 3300 block of E Mall Dr at 4:40 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on te 700 block of Farlow Ave at 6:34 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on E Knollwood Dr at 8:00 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a service/gas station ont he 2200 block of Haines Ave at 7:08 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Atlas St at 8:11 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1600 block of Kellogg Pl at 10:33 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1200 block of E Saint Patrick St at 12:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 5:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St at 12:19 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported on the 1700 block of Minuteman Dr at 2:16 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of Kansas City St at 9:51 a.m.
- Theft reported at a convenience store on the 1200 block of E Saint Patrick St at 4:!4 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a parking lot/garage on Mount Rushmore Rd at 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 1
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 3:40 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 7:20 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3300 block of Haines Ave at 8:10 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Monroe St at 9:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 3200 block of Canyon Lake at 9:30 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of E North St at 9:25 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Signal Dr at 4:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Wambli Dr at 9:00 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 300 block of College Ave at 1:33 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on a highway/road/alley on Omaha St at 4:23 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on a highway/road/alley on St Andrew St at 5:02 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported in a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of E Minnesota St at 10:31 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Saint Charles St at 2:30 a.m.
- 1 in a field/woods on the 1200 block of East Blvd at 6:00 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 200 block of Minnesota St at 12:35 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1900 block of Rushmore St at 5:40 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of N Valley Dr at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Philadelphia St at 11:37 p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake a 1:02 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 4:47 a.m.
- 1 on the 3100 block of Copper Lane at 9:38 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 3:24 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3800 block of E Highway at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 on the 300 block of N 4 St at 2:22 a.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 1:55 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 9:23 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Milwuakee St at 12:00 a.m.
- Trespassing reported at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 10:38 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported in a parking lot/gatage on the 100 block of Surfwood Dr at 11:56 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 12:40 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a park/playgroun on the 200 block of New York St at 5:52 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of East Blvd at 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 3
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of E Minnesota St at 1:47 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2000 block of Ash Ave at 3:43 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of N 7 St at 10:19 p.m.
- 1 on the 2800 block of Minnetonka Dr at 10:37 p.m.
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 700 block of Mt View Rd at 11:10 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of 11 St at 12:59 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Hwy at 3:52 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1100 block of Eglin St at 8:57 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Main St at 9:58 p.m.
- 1 on the 900 block of E North St at 10:18 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 bock of Haines Ave at 1:17 a.m.
- 1 on the 2800 block of Sheridan Heights Dr at 4:17 p.m.
- 1 on the 3500 block of Sturgis Rd at 7:28 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of Atlas St at 5:38 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Saint Charles St at 3:33 p.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2200 block of E Philadelphia St at 4:51 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of East Blvd N at 2:37 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Saint ONge St at 8:37 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Mallow St at 1:16 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St at 7:52 a.m.
- Shoplifting reported at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 10:13 a.m.
- Harassment/intimidation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of 6 St at 11:53 p.m.