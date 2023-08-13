RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, August 4, through Thursday, August 10.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 135 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of August 4-10.
Friday, August 4
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 300 block of West Blvd at 9:15 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 14500 block of Eglin St at 12:45 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1100 block of E Saint Patrick St at 1:48 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 7:13 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E North St at 1:35 a.m.
- 1 at a community center on the 300 block of N 4 St at 4:13 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 600 block of Flormann St at 3:30 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 700 block of Main St at 1:12 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Crestview Dr at 4:50 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a construction site on the 4100 block of Scotland Hills Ct at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Farlow Ave at 11:00 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Lemmon Ave at 3:30 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported in a parking lot/garage on New York St at 9:34 a.m.
Saturday, August 5
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 on the 700 block of Main St at 2:06 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1700 block of E Highway at 2:26 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of 143 Ave at 10:10 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Dilger Ave at 6:39 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 500 block of 9 St at 6:47 p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1100 block of E Mall Dr at 7:00 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1300 block of W Omaha St at 10:22 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2600 block of Mt Rushmore Rd ar 5:02 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 2300 block of Haines Ave at 6:17 p.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Adams St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Quincy St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2900 block of Lanark Rd at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 900 block of N St at 10:00 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1600 block of Haines Ave at 10:23 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 2:10 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Haines Ave at 3:40 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 700 block of East Blvd at 9:24 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported on government property on the 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 3:12 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
- 5 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3800 block of Cambell St at 2:29 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Le Blanc Dr at 2:35 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Meade St at 8:40 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Nevada Dr at 1:50 p.m.
- 1 from a church/synagogue/temple on the 700 block of Quincy St at 2:29 p.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 1800 block of S Valley Dr at 11:30 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of Mountain View Dr at 5:59 p.m.
- 4 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of Le Blanc Dr at 1:20 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 2800 block of Jackson Blvd at 4:15 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 900 block of Disk Dr at 8:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of Jackson Blvd at 9:00 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported on Tower Rd at 6:27 a.m.
- Assault reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 11:11 a.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 600 block of Meade St at 9:00 p.m.
Monday, August 7
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of Lindbergh Ave at 4:17 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 9:43 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 1:24 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of Eglin St at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 7:37 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 7:48 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 700 block of Timmons Blvd at 9:09 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of E New York St at 5:27 a.m.
- 1 on the 800 block of E New York St at 6:42 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Curtis St at 5:41 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 1:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Saint Joseph St at 9:00 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 1700 block of Cambell St at 5:00 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of Waterloo St at 7:17 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 900 block of E North St at 10:39 a.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 1:18 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E North St at 6:27 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported on the 1000 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 2:27 p.m.
Tuesday, August 8
- 5 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Meade St at 12:05 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1400 block of Haines Ave at 12:23 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 4000 block of Biernbaum Ln at 3:45 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 2500 block of Tower Rd at 7:22 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 1600 block of Sedivy Ln at 11:00 p.m.
- 5 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 3:00 a.m.
- 1 on a park/playgroun on the 600 block of E Oakland St at 9:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 9:59 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 700 block of E Oakland St at 10:18 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 3:02 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St at 8:29 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Saint Andrew St at 6:20 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of College Ave at 10:54 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3000 block of Copperlane Ct at 10:54 p.m.
- 10 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 3:30 a.m.
- 1 at a shelter on the 600 block of Kansas City St at 9:30 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 10:28 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Timmons Blvd at 12:47 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 300 block of 7 St at 1:05 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 900 block of Eglin St at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1200 block of Eglin St at 5:13 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4400 block of Seeaire St at 6:05 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of 12 St at 10:30 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on the 300 block of Pine St at 7:15 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Flormann St at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of E Omaha St at 10:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 2000 block of W Main St at 12:42 a.m.
- Individual robbery reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Knollwood Dr at 10:30 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 1:17 p.m.
- Shoplifting reported at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 1:57 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a restaurant on the 100 block of Disk Dr at 4:54 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a residence/home on the 2400 block of Balsam Ave at 9:49 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1400 block of West Blvd at 10:00 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported in a shelter on Main St at 10:56 p.m.
Wednesday, August 9
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 1:57 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Main St at 7:17 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3500 block of Chief Dr at 12:16 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Main St at 9:09 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of E Blvd N at 9:21 p.m.
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 9:50 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 2500 block of Tower Rd at 10:58 a.m.
- 1 in a commercia/office building on the 1600 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 1:36 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 3:18 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 2300 block of Haines Ave at 5:46 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 900 block of Cambell St at 8:00 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 9:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3000 block of W Saint Louis St at 11:46 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 600 block of Franklin St at 4:24 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported on the 900 block of E North St at 10:10 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a department/discount store on the 900 block of Eglin St at 11:49 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a church/synagogue/temple on the 400 block of Kansas City St at 10:07 p.m.
Thursday, August 10
- 6 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Sitting Bull St at 8:06 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground at 12:34 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of E North St at 3:03 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 3700 block of Sturgis Rd at 4:50 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of N La Crosse St at 8:11 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 10:30 p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 on the 1800 block of Eglin St at 1:32 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 800 block of Main St at 2:45 p.m.
- 1 at a bank on the 1000 block of Mountain View Rd at 3:#5 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1300 block of W Omaha S at 6:30 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1000 block of Park Hill Dr at 6:45 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 9:07 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 3:34 a.m.
- 1 at a bank on the 800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 4:00 p.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported at a department/discount store on the 4000 block of Parkview Dr at 12:00 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a parking lot/garage on the 1900 block of Fremont St at 5:30 p.m.
- Individual robbery reported at a park/playground on the 600 block of E Fairmont Blvd at 7:00 p.m.