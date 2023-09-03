RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, August 25 through Thursday, August 31.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 136 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of August 25-31.
Friday, August 25
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of E Meade St at 5:17 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Fairlane Dr at 6:00 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on Maple Ave at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Omaha St at 9:31 p.m.
- 8 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 2300 block of Haines Ave at 12:50 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of Harley Dr at 11:58 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 3400 block of Jet Dr at 5:30 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Dr at 7:48 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:15 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1900 block of La Crosse St at 1:30 a.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2100 block of N La Crosse Ave at 12:11 a.m..
- 1 at a residence/home on Signal Dr at 11:03 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the on the 900 block of Le Blanc Dr at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Wood Ave at 8:44 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3100 block of Cyclone St at 12:00 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 2500 block of Oak Dr at 1:29 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of W Omaha St at 11:05 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd 2:37 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 2:37 a.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violation reported
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St at 12:45 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:47 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N 7 St at 4:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1600 block of Space Ave at 4:29 a.m.
Saturday, August 26
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1900 block of La Crosse St at 1:30 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 12:04 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 1:40 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/hom eon Halley Ave at 3:30 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on Cherry Ave at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of East Mall Drive at 4:49 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of N Creek Dr at 6:20 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 2:22 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Chicago St at 2:30 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Sturgis St at 2:49 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Nevada Dr at 8:00 a.m.
- 1 on the 100 block of Glendale Ln at 3:28 p.m.
- 2 individual robberies reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 300 block of E Fairmont Blvd at 4:40 a.m.
- 1 on the 300 block of E Fairmont Blvd at 4:40 a.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Nowlin St at 6:59 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of N La Crosse St at 10:10 a.m.
- Trespassing reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of E Meade St at 1:50 a.m.
- Assault reported at a church/synagogue/temple on the 500 block of Anamosa St at 3:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a convenience store on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 9:57 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 11:18 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
- 3 alcohol violations reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 4000 block of Cheyenne Blvd at 6:21 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1100 blokc of N La Crosse St 11:46 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of N La Crosse St 7:21 p.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on New York St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E North St at 4:31 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 700 block of Wambli Dr ar 8:00 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of Oak Ave at 2:!3 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of 2700 block of 143 Ave at 8:53 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 1500 block of N La Crosse St at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 on the 2700 block of W Omaha St at 3:50 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 500 block of 43 Ct at 1:00 a.m.
- Individual robbery reported at a park/playground on the 1500 block of W Omaha St at 11:49 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of Atlas St at 1:57 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a grocery store on the 900 block of E North St at 2:52 p.m.
- Fraud/forgery reproted at a casino on the 900 block of E North St at 6:42 p.m.
Monday, August 28
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St at 2:52 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 8:30 a.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 1:55 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 4:01 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 7:41 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 4:49 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2300 bock of Balsam Ave at 5:38 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Cambell St at 10:13 a.m.
- 3 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 2500 block of Tower Rd at 5:56 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 900 block of Skyline Dr at 8:05 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Adams St at 10:00 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2500 block of Cameron Dr ar 11:30 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 3:30 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1100 block of Eglin St at 6:40 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Pahasapa Rd at 6:43 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3900 block of Hall St at 10:02 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on E Knollwood Dr at 5:19 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of E North St at 10:26 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reproted on the 700 block of Wambli Dr at 2:24 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a school ont he 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:02 p.m.
Tuesday, August 29
- 8 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on Omaha St at 12:52 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Philadelphia St at 4:19 a.m.
- 1 at at a residence/home on the 300 block of Philadelphia St at 4:19 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 700 block of Timmons Blvd at 6:22 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 St at 9:05 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 9:21 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Harter Dr at 10:28 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 800 block of E New York St at 11:13 p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3200 block of E Mall Dr at 9:20 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1600 block of Haines Ave at 9:22 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 5:08 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mt View Rd at 9:40 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a church/synagogue/temple on the 500 block of Cathedral Dr at 2:30 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Haines Ave at 2:36 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Haines Ave at 5:59 a.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Minnesota St at 10:00 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 9:30 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Howard St at 1:12 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road.alley on Haines Ave at 11:20 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 7:00 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Quincy St at 10:11 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on government property on the 500 block of 6 St at 9:30 p.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported at a service/gas station on the 1600 block of Haines Ave at 10:04 p.m.
- Disorderly coduct reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Haines Ave at 10:12 p.m.
Wednesday, August 30
- 2 instances of disorderly conduct reported
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St at 12:44 p.m.
- 1 at a school on Indiana St at 1:15 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 on the 600 block of Kansas City St at 12:47 pm.
- 1 at a grocery store ont he 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 2:27 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 600 block of Mountain View Rd at 12:26 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of N 7 St at 5:00 p.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 2300 block of Haines Ave at 12:09 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 2100 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 2:30 p.m.
- Assault reported at a residence/home on the 1000 block of N La Crosse St at 12:45 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a commercial/office building on E Omaha St at 2:24 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 3900 block of Doral Dr at 9:35 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 8:38 p.m.
Thursday, August 31
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3900 block of Doral Dr at 4:00 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 2:51 p.m.
- 1 a residence/home 1500 block of Kellogg Pl at 12:50 p.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 2200 block of S plaza Dr at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 on cyberspace on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 9:14 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 9:03 p.m.
- 3 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 7:45 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of E Blvd N at 1:17 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:46 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 in a field/woods on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of 1 2 N 7 St at 6:35 a.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 3:17 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of 1 2 N 7 St at 6:35 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Lemmon Ave at 2:30 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on the 4400 block of Seeaire St at 8:53 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported in a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 7:00 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a hotel on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 11:37 a.m.