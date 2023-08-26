RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, August 18 through Thursday, August 24.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 118 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of August 18-24.
Friday, August 18
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on E Omaha St at 6:30 a.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 2300 block of E Anamosa St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 3:44 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1200 block of Eglin St at 7:10 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 4:30 a.m.
- 1 on government property on the 100 block of E Madison St at 2:54 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at an auto dealership on the 800 bock of E North St at 5:14 a.m.
- 1 on the 4100 block of W Main St at 11:30 a.m.
- Trespassing reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 8:28 a.m.
- Vandalism reported in a commercial/office building on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 2:00 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a rental storage facility on the 3400 block of Cambell St at 5:31 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported in a parking lot/garage on Omaha St at 10:27 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 600 block of E North St at 9:05 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Doolittle St at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3500 block of E Highway Rd at 9:38 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave at 3:16 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on N Maple Ave at 5:05 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on the 400 block of E Oakland St at 7:25 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on E Oakland St at 9:00 p.m.
- Driving under the influence reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 2:43 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a park/playground on the 600 block of City Springs Rd at 10:13 a.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reproted in a parking lot/gatage on the 1900 block of E Mall Dr at 12:00 p.m.
- Residential burglary reproted at an arena/stadium/fairgrounds/coliseum on the 2600 block of Canon Lake Dr at 4:00 p.m.
- Assault reported in a parking lot/garage on E Knollwood Dr at 9:12 p.m.
- Trespassing reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 11:21 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 in a hotel on the 2100 block of N La Crosse St at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Estes Park Ct at 7:09 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on E Signal Dr at 10:52 p.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Saint Andrew St at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Saint Francis St at 2:47 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2000 block of Provider Blvd at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a construction site on the 2000 block of Provider Blvd at 7:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2700 block of 143 Ave at 5:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence//home on the 300 block of Wright St at 11:52 a.m.
- 4 thefts reporteds
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1200 block of E Saint Patrick St at 1:20 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E Fairmont Blvd at 12:35 p.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 2500 block of N Plaza Dr at 1:32 p.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 1800 block of Cambell St at 2:25 p.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 on government property on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 1:55 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of 5 St at 5:16 a.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Waterloo St at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 7:00 p.m.
- Driving under the influence reported on a highway/road/alley on W Main St at 1:30 a.m.
- Individual robbery reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of Custer St at 3:00 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on E Madison St at 2:34 p.m.
Monday, August 21
- 4 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 2900 block of E Mall Dr at 8:06 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 9:25 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 900 block of E Meade St at 10:00 p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 300 block of Omaha St at 11:00 a.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 3:23 p.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 1600 block of E St Patrick St at 5:20 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 900 block of E North St at 9:20 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2200 block of E Philadelphia St at 6:57 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 900 block of North St at 8:42 a.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 600 block of N La Crosse St at 11:21 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Fairlane Dr at 9:51 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on the 400 block of Kansas City St at 10:15 a.m.
- Assault reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of N 7 St at 11:32 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 300 block of Denver St at 12:31 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of 11 St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Surfwood Dr at 9:21 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3500 block of Sturgis Rd at 10:34 p.m.
- 8 thefts reported
- 1 at a hotel on E Knollwood Dr at 4:19 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 600 block of E North St at 11:27 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 500 block of Main St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1900 block of Deadwood Ave at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1100 block of Cambell St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3500 block of E Highway at 5:27 p.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 1600 block of E St Patrick St at 7:09 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 3800 block of Eglin St at 7:30 p.m.
- 2 instances of fraud/forgery reported
- 1 at a commercial/office buildling on the 500 block of Main St at 12:40 a.m.
- 1 on Cyberspace on E Knollwood at 4:19 a.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 3400 block of E Mall Dr at 6:03 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 10:55 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Discovery Cir at 2:20 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 200 block of East Blvd N at 3:00 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on E Knollwood Dr at 2:25 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of Anamosa St at 7:00 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at an amusement park on the 1500 block of N La Crosse St at 8:59 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 1:15 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a school on the 1700 block of Downing St at 4:30 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported on a highway/road/alley on St Patrick St at 5:00 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a park/playground on the 200 block of New York St at 9:29 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23
- 5 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave at 8:25 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St at 10:01 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Columbus st at 1:30 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St at 3:12 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of Jackson Blvd at 10:29 p.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a school on the 4200 block of Raider Rd at 9:30 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 1:11 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 3:21 p.m.
- 1 a a specialty store on the 2300 block of North Haines Ave at 3:33 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on Omaha St at 10:27 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1100 block of Executive Dr at 5:38 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1400 block of Haines Ave at 1:32 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 8:19 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 11:18 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 2300 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 9:51 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Atlas St at 11:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Knollwood Dr at 11:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a grocery store ont he 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 10:03 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3600 block of Brookside Dr at 11:37 p.m.
Thursday, August 24
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 at a residence/home on Fairmont Blvd at 2:11 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Philadelphia St at 9:22 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Kellogg Pl at 3:08 a.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 6:14 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2300 block of 5 St at 8:10 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E North St at 8:25 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 900 block of E North St at 2:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Wood Ave at 11:32 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Denver St at 10:46 p.m.
- Theft reported at a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of Atlas St at 9:44 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 9:57 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 3700 block of Parkview Dr at 11:11 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported on a highway/road/alley onthe 2400 block od Mount Rushmore Rd at 7:43 p.m.