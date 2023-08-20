RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, August 11, through Thursday, August 17.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 117 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of August 11-17.
Friday, August 11
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a restaurant on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1700 block of N La Crosse St at 8:10 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd at 5:35 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on Saint Andrew St at 6:42 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1000 block of N La Crosse St at 8:43 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Dr at 5:40 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2200 block of 5 St at 6:30 p.m.
- 3 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 on the 2000 block of Promise Rd at 9:52 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of Wilkie Dr at 9:30 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 800 block of E Indiana St at 9:30 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of 5 St at 5:55 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Discovery Cir at 2:48 p.m.
- Aggravated Assault reported on a park/playground on the 500 block of Quincy St at 5:30 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of E North St at 6:13 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
- 4 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Haines Ave at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at an auto dealership on the 400 block of N Cambell St at 10:00 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of 9 St at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Curtis St at 5:00 p.m.
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a construction site on the 1900 block of Fox Rd at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 12:53 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3200 block of E Mall Dr at 1:05 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot.garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 1:33 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3600 block of Sturgis Rd at 6:41 p.m.
- 1 at a department store on the 1100 block of Eglin St at 6:58 p.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2400 block of Gnugnuska Dr at 3:06 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of Space Ave at 6:34 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Denver St at 7:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 5000 block of Meadowlark at 9:45 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Denver St at 11:28 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a construction site on the 500 block of E Stumer Rd at 12:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Chicago St at 9:37 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
- 9 thefts reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1800 block of W Main St at 1:19 a.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 900 bock of E North St at 8:29 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of N La Crosse St at 10:38 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Higway at 1:20 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 2200 block of Jackson Blvd at 1:30 p.m.
- 1 at a department store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 1:45 p.m.
- 1 on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 3:10 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 200 block of New York St at 8:00 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:29 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on Pahasapa Rd at 3:20 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3400 block of Hemlock St at 3:58 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of South Canyon Rd at 7:14 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Canyon Lake Dr at 9:01 p.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3200 block of Champion Dr at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Saint Charles St at 4:00 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a school on the 1500 block of N Maple Ave at 12:17 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 2:30 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported in a commercial/office building on the 2600 block of Haines Ave at 6:00 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported on a highway/road/alley on the 2600 block of Cameron Dr at 10:30 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of Estes Park at 11:26 p.m.
Monday, August 14
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Haines Ave at 11:10 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on N Maple St at 2:36 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Saint Cloud St at 5:30 p.m.
- 1 at a rental storage facility on the 800 block of Century Rd at 5:48 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of East Blvd N at 3:54 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 4:12 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Franklin St at 3:52 a.m.
- 1 at a rental storage facility on the 1800 block of E Saint Patrick St at 7:00 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of E Oakland St at 9:30 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a residence/home on Nevada Dr at 1:15 p.m.
- Trespassing repoted on the 700 block of E Chicago St at 4:08 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on government propertry on the 600 block of Quincy St at 6:04 p.m.
- Vandalism reported on a highway/road/alley on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 8:00 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 3300 block of Jaffa Garden Way at 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 15
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 2300 block of N La Crosse St at 9:11 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 100 block of E Mall Dr at 2:03 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1500 block of East St Patrick St at 2:59 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 3:09 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 3200 block of East Mall Drive at 6:53 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of W Omaha St at 9:46 p.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1100 block of W Omaha St at 1:28 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 9:03 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Haines Ave at 9:02 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a residence/home on the 300 block of Philadelphia St at 4:50 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported in a parking lot/garage on the 3200 block of Champion Dr at 9:00 p.m.
- Assault reported at a residence/home on the 800 block of Clark St at 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 3:04 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of Omaha St a 9:11 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of N Creek Dr at 12:21 p.m.
- 1 on government property on the 300 block of Kansas City St at 12:53 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 7:35 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 5:59 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:31 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1700 block of E Highway at 4:46 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 2200 block of E Philadelphia at 5:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of E North St at 1:06 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Farlow Ave at 8:22 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of N Maple Ave at 12:30 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Wood Ave at 10:37 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported in a parking lot/gaage on the 600 block of E North St at 2:25 p.m.
- Harassment/intimidation reported on a highway/road/alley on Quincy St at 2:26 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a grocery store on the 900 block of Eglin St at 6:48 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a service/gas station on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 10:57 p.m.
Thursday, August 17
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 in an arena/stadium/fairgrounds on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 9:05 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 bock of E Oakland St at 9:30 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty storeon teh 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 10:30 a.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 11:19 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crossa St at 2:29 p.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 600 block of Kansas City St at 2:44 p.m.
- 1 on the 1100 block of Deadwood Ave at 6:42 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of E North St at 3:00 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of Saint Cloud St at 12:00 p.m.
- 3 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 5:34 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Omaha St at 6:20 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 600 block of Omaha St at 6:20 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of N Maple Ave at 2:29 p.m.
- 1 on the 3400 block of Cambell St at 5:22 p.m.
- Trespassing reported in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E Watertwon St at 3:09 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of Omaha St at 4:31 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 500 block of Main St at 7:23 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported in a parking lot/garage on the 2700 block of Canyon Lake Dr at 7:56 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a convenience store on the 900 block of Cambell St at 8:54