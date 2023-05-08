RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, April 28, through Thursday, May 4.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
You can see the crime maps from each day below, as well as the listing of calls.
Friday, April 28
- 8 thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of E. St. Joseph St. at 7:30 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1500 block of N. La Crosse St. at 5:08 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Road at 4:51 p.m.
- 1 at a department store on the 1200 block of Eglin St. at 3:09 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1600 block of Eglin St. at 2:52 p.m.
- 2 at a grocery/supermarket on the 100 block of Stumer Road at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a drugstore/doctor's office on the 1100 block of N. La Crosse St. at 6:00 a.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Disk Drive at 9:42 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 2500 block of Tower Road at 8:56 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 200 block of E. Monroe St. at 6:39 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 100 block of Signal Drive at 12:05 a.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a construction site on Old Folsom Road S. Highway at 10:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 900 block of Quincy St. at 1:37 a.m.
- 2 frauds reported
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1300 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 4:18 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1000 block of E. St. Patrick St. at 12:00 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a highway/road/alley on the 1000 block of Cobalt Drive at 11:32 p.m.
- Vandalism at a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of E. Stumer Road at 12:24 a.m.
Saturday, April 29
- 10 assaults reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 3500 block of E. Highway at 11:13 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of E. Anamosa St. at 11:03 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 00 block of E. Knollwood Drive at 7:56 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd. at 5:52 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1600 block of Kellogg Place at 4:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 800 block of Pahasapa Road at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 2200 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 10:18 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 300 block of 6th St. at 8:58 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 00 block of E. Signal Drive at 8:58 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 300 block of Philadelphia St. at 1:43 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a liquor store on the 3500 block of E. Highway at 10:11 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1600 block of Eglin St. at 7:58 p.m.
- 1 on government/public property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 12:08 p.m.
- Alcohol violation (intoxication) at a park/playground on the 300 block of N. 5th St. at 1:40 p.m.
- Vandalism at a residence on the 700 block of Mallow St. at 11:44 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
- 10 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 1500 block of Kellogg Place at 11:09 p.m.
- 1 at a mission/homeless shelter on the 00 block of Main St. at 6:53 p.m.
- 2 at a residence on the 1100 block of Van Buren St. at 5:09 p.m.
- 2 at a liquor store on the 1400 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 1:45 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 00 block of Omaha St. at 3:41 a.m.
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 700 block of Main St. at 1:22 a.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave. at 12:27 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 600 block of Seahawk Drive at 12:01 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 3500 block of Black Fox Drive at 11:29 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 2200 block of Jackson Blvd. of 11:09 a.m.
- 1 at a department store on the 400 block of E. North St. at 9:05 a.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle at a residence on the 3300 block of Cottonwood St. at 5:15 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a hotel on the 500 block of E. North St. at 2:30 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence on the 3500 block of Sturgis Road at 10:26 p.m.
Monday, May 1
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N. 5th St. at 8:37 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 900 block of E. North St. at 8:07 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 200 block of Nordby Lane at 11:42 a.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley at Waterloo St. and E. Omaha St. at 5:27 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd. at 12:52 a.m.
- 5 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 3700 block of Sturgis Road at 5:34 p.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 2700 block of Creek Drive at 1:34 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N. Mount Rushmore Road at 11:30 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N. Mount Rushmore Road at 9:37 a.m.
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N. Mount Rushmore Road at 8:10 a.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of E. Anamosa St. at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 1800 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 5:23 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 3500 block of E. Highway at 2:50 p.m.
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 1600 block of Eglin St. at 2:19 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 2800 Wilkie Drive at 5:00 a.m.
- 2 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 at a residence on the 1800 block of Rushmore St. at 4:47 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1100 block of Anamosa St. at 8:06 a.m.
- Alcohol violation (intoxication) at a service/gas station on the 00 block of Omaha St. at 10:53 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct (fight) at a parking lot/garage on the 00 block of New York St. at 7:20 p.m.
- Fraud at an unknown location on the 00 block of St. Patrick St. at 3:35 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft from a new/used auto dealership on the 1400 block of E. Highway at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 1100 block of Fulton St. at 5:51 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 5200 block of Misty Woods Lane at 5:37 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Howard St. at 3:20 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 400 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 1:26 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 0 block of Indiana St. at 12:00 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a highway/road/alley at Halley Ave. and Adams St. at 10:09 p.m.
- 1 at a new/used auto dealership on the 1600 block of E. Mall Drive at 12:20 a.m.
- Alcohol violation (intoxication) on government/public property on the 500 block of 6th St. at 2:20 a.m.
- Assault at a residence on the 00 block of Knollwood Drive at 1:28 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct (trespassing) on government/public property on the 500 block of Quincy St. at 1:35 p.m.
- Forgery at a bank/savings and loan center on the 300 block of Omaha St. at 11:16 a.m.
- Vandalism at a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of E. Watertown St. at 11:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 500 block of 6th St. at 6:15 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 2800 block of Sheridan Lake Road at 5:43 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1300 block of Eglin St. at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Discovery Circle at 10:32 a.m.
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 3600 block of Range Road at 4:06 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2500 block of W. Main St. at 1:25 a.m.
- 3 drugs/narcotics violation
- 1 at a school on the 400 block of N. Mount Rushmore Road at 12:57 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N. 5th St. at 10:12 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 2400 block of Judy Ave. at 7:49 a.m.
- Alcohol violation (intoxication) at a highway/road/alley at Northeast Drive and Horace Mann Drive at 2:45 p.m.
- Assault at a residence on the 500 block of Crazy Horse St. at 9:10 p.m.
- Burglary at a residence on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane of 6:00 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct (fight) at a park/playground at an undisclosed address at 11:29 a.m.
- Fraud at a bank/savings and loan center on the 300 block of Omaha St. at 4:15 p.m.
- Vandalism at an undisclosed location on the 1100 block of Racine St. at 3:06 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of Flormann St. at 11:13 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd. at 5:50 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1500 block of E. St. Patrick St. at 4:36 p.m.
- 4 cases of disorderly conduct reported
- 1 (fight) at a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of 6th St. at 9:04 p.m.
- 1 (fight) at a school on the 1500 block of N. Maple Ave. at 1:20 p.m.
- 2 (fight) at a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Haines Ave. at 1:47 a.m.
- 3 cases of fraud/forgery reported
- 1 (forgery) at an unknown location on the 400 block of E. North St. at 2:06 p.m.
- 1 (forgery) at a bank/savings and loan center on the 300 block of Omaha St. at 2:06 p.m.
- 1 (fraud) at an unknown location on the 2400 block of Merlot Drive at 8:59 a.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on government/public property on the 00 block of of Main St. at 9:36 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 100 block of N. Maple Ave. at 1:09 a.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 100 block of Stumer Road at 10:56 p.m.
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 1300 block of W. Omaha St. at 7:14 p.m.
- Vandalism at a residence on the 4200 block of Parkview Drive at 5:55 p.m.