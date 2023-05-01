RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, April 21, through Thursday, April 27.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
You can see the crime maps from each day below, as well as the listing of calls.
Friday, April 21
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a bar/nightclub on the 500 block of 6th St. at 11:00 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1700 block of Eglin St. at 5:49 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of E. Disk Drive at 3:37 p.m.
- 1 at a supermarket on the 1200 block of N. Lacrosse St. at 3:36 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 2000 block of Ash Ave. at 5:15 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 300 block of E. Adams St. at 1:43 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 1700 block of N. Maple Ave. at 3:15 a.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1700 block of N. Maple Ave. at 11:40 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of E. Watertown St. at 9:09 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane at 7:09 a.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 (intoxication) at an arena/stadium/fairgrounds on the 400 block of N. Mount Rushmore Road at 9:08 p.m.
- 1 at an unknown location on the 00 block of Waterloo St. at 7:10 p.m.
- Robbery at a residence on the 1800 block of Harmony Heights Lane at 2:36 a.m.
- Weapons violation at a residence on the 1700 block of N. 7th St. at 11:02 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
- 5 assaults reported
- 2 at an amusement park on the 1300 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 7:58 p.m.
- 1 at a gambling facility on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 2:20 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 500 block of St. James St. at 1:19 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 00 block of Signal Drive at 5:12 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence at Anamosa St. and N. Maple Ave. at 11:31 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 200 block of St. Andrew St. at 10:30 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of E. Minnesota St. at 8:00 p.m.
- 2 burglaries reported
- 1 at a new/used auto dealership on the 300 block of E. North St. at 9:23 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Disk Drive at 12:48 a.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 500 block of E. Chicago St. at 11:20 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 600 block of Mountain View Road at 9:45 a.m.
- Vandalism at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 1:07 a.m.
Sunday, April 23
- 4 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the 1700 block of E. Highway at 11:50 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of Main St. at 2:00 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley at Haines Ave. and Anamosa St. at 12:39 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of St. Joseph St. at 2:13 a.m.
- Assault at a residence on the 2000 block of Ash Ave. at 12:00 p.m.
- Burglary at a residence on the 2800 block of Oak Ave. at 11:19 p.m.
- Theft at a residence on the 300 block of N. 5th St. at 2:42 p.m.
Monday, April 24
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 2500 block of W. Main St. at 4:23 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1700 block of N. 7th St. at 10:04 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 2300 block of Haines Ave. at 9:04 a.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 700 block of E. Chicago St. at 8:20 a.m.
- 3 assault reported
- 1 at a residence on the 100 block of E. Fairmont Blvd. at 7:01 p.m.
- 1 at a residence at E. Adams St. and Milwaukee St. at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of E. Watertown St. at 4:37 p.m.
- 3 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a school on the 1000 block of Sioux San Drive at 12:43 p.m.
- 2 at a school on the 400 block of N. Mount Rushmore Road at 12:22 p.m.
- Fraud at a residence on the 1100 block of Creek Drive at 12:27 p.m.
- Robbery at a bar/nightclub on the 2800 block of Deadwood Ave. at 2:11 a.m.
- Vandalism at a parking lot/garage on the 900 block of Quincy St. at 12:00 a.m.
- Weapons violation at a residence on the 100 block of Waterloo St. at 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 200 block of Lindbergh Ave. at 11:10 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 1700 block of Mount Rushmore Road at 4:51 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 3700 block of Ivy Ave. at 7:30 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence on the on the 1700 block of N. Maple Ave. at 7:45 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 400 block of E. Disk Drive at 1:13 p.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of Spruce St. at 10:00 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation at a residence on the 700 block of Willsie Ave. at 3:47 p.m.
- Vandalism at a residence on the 3600 block of Redwood St. at 10:19 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
- 8 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence on the 400 block of E. Fairlane Drive at 11:46 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 500 block of 6th St. at 9:12 p.m.
- 1 at a drugstore/doctor's office on the 900 block of Mountain View Road at 9:11 p.m.
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 400 block of E. Fairlane Drive at 7:38 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N. 5th St. at 6:24 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of Main St. at 3:48 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 3800 block of Cambell St. at 2:29 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 1600 block of Rapp St. at 6:42 a.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 11:47 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of N. Elk Vale Road at 11:20 p.m.
- 1 at a department store on the 100 block of Stumer Road at 5:21 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 700 block of N. Creek Drive at 9:14 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd. at 5:57 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct (trespassing) on government/public property on the 600 block of Quincy St. at 4:14 p.m.
- Fraud at an other/unknown location on the 100 block of St. Andrew St. at 11:15 a.m.
- Weapons violation at a residence on the 300 block of E. Jackson St. at 3:57 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on N. La Crosse St. at 9:23 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of E. Fairlane Drive at 1:20 p.m.
- 1 at a residence on the 00 block of E. Signal Drive at 8:46 a.m.
- 3 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 at a drugstore/doctor's office on the 300 block of Fairmont Blvd. at 8:37 p.m.
- 1 at a school on the 600 block of Columbus St. at 12:21 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 100 block of E. Monroe St. at 7:03 a.m.
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at an undisclosed location on the 900 block of E. North St. at 3:37 p.m.
- 1 at a mission/homeless shelter on the 600 block of Kansas City St. at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of East Highway at 1:32 p.m.
- Fraud at an undisclosed location on the 600 block of Flormann St. at 3:31 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft at a residence on the 3700 block of Sturgis Road at 10:53 p.m.
- Vandalism at a bar/nightclub on the 4300 block of Pendleton Drive at 11:45 p.m.