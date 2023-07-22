RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, July 14, through Thursday, July 20.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 131 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of July 14-20.
Friday, July 14
- 9 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3800 block of Cambell St at 2:00 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 500 block of E North St at 2:07 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Herman St at 2:59 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on Greenway St at 1:24 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Waterloo St at 3:35 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on N La Crosse St at 5:51 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4200 block of Elm Ave ar 7:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2400 block of Michigan Ave at 10:07 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 11:10 p.m.
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3500 block of East Hwy at 1:31 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor storeon the 3600 block of Sturgis Rd ar 1:46 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 3200 block of East Mall Dr at 1:55 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty storeon the 700 block of North Creek Dr at 3:06 p.m.
- 1 at a shopping mall on the 2200 block of N Maple St at 3:45 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 5:04 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 500 block of 6 St at 10:30 p.m.
- 2 drugs/narcotics violations reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 12:16 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty storeon the 300 block of West Blvd at 7:57 a.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Kinney Ave at 3:41 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on New York St at 1:43 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Dilger Ave at 5:30 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4800 block of Jericho Way at 11:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Denver St at 12:30 p.m.
- 3 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on the 300 block of 6 St at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 300 block of 2 St at 4:45 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3000 block of E Minnesota St at 9:00 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Saint Joseph St at 2:27 a.m.
- 1 at a church/synagogue/temple on the 700 block of Quincy St at 11:09 p.m.
- 4 burglaries from motor vehicles reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1300 block of E North St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 500 block of Neel St at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 7:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Saint Anne SSt at 11:00 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported on a highwy/road/alley on Main St at 9:28 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3500 block of Easy Hwy at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 9:22 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of N 5 St at 4:30 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty storeon the 1400 block of Eglin St at 7:46 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playground on the 300 block of N 5 st at 10:39 p.m.
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1600 block of Space Ave at 3:49 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of E Saint Francis St at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 500 block of Main St at 6:15 p.m.
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 300 block of N 5 St at 7:51 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of E Knollwood Dr at 12:09 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1900 block of Marlin Dr at 4:49 p.m.
- 5 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Signal Dr at 5:06 a.m.
- 1 on the 100 block of Flormann St at 7:17 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1100 block of Anamosa St at 9:55 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Saint Andrew St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Curtis St at 9:45 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a residence/home on the 300 block of Curtis at 7:07 p.m.
- Harassment/intimidation reported at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 8:24 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1100 b lock of W Main St at 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a bar/night club on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1100 block of Omaha St at 12:37 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 1100 block of N La Crosse St at 4:31 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of E Minnesota St at 6:30 p.m.
- 3 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of Minnetonka Dr at 8:23 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of Seger Dr at 6:21 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/hom eon the 200 block of E Jackson St at 10:04 p.m.
- 2 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 100 block of E North St at 9:41 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage at 2:39 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 200 block of Curtis St at 1:27 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a residence/home on the 500 block of E Philadelphia St at 5:23 a.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on government property on the 600 block of Quincy St at 1:44 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported at a park/playground on the 600 block of Omaha St at 8:20 p.m.
Monday, July 17
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:28 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 1600 block of Sheridan Lake Rd at 9:09 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 blcok of Mount Rushmore Rd at 3:36 p.m.
- 1 on the 2200 block of N Maple Ave at 6:02 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Highway at 8:24 p.m.
- 1 on the 3500 block of East Hwy at 10:15 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 800 block of N Spruce St at 2:20 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 900 block of Mountain View Rd at 8:19 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a park/playgroun on E Omaha St at 10:15 a.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a hotel on the 3300 block of Outfitter Rd at 12:57 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a park/playgroun on the 1700 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 4:06 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 1900 block of Fremont St at 7:54 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Estes Park Ct at 2:53 a.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 3200 block of Cambell St at 11:33 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on New York St at 3:50 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 7:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3800 block of Sunset Dr at 8:04 p.m.
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1500 block of N La Crosse St at 7:47 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 800 block of Michelson Dr at 11:50 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 1:04 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on the 600 block of N La at 2:45 p.m.
- 1 at a liquor store on the 600 block of N La at 2:45 p.m.
- 1 on Omaha St at 5:00 p.m.
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1100 block of Omaha St at 8:33 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on the 600 block of 6 St at 11:42 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of E Philadelphia St at 11:!3 p.m.
- Motor vehicle thefts reported at a residence/home on the 1600 block of Herman St at 8:26 p.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on a highway/road/alley on Brentwood St at 4:57 a.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported at a bank on the 800 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 12:00 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 800 block of Allen Ave at 12:00 p.m.
- Drugs/narcotics violation reported at a hotel on the 3300 block of Outfitter Rd at 8:10 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:37 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
- 4 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Main St at 4:45 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Haines Ave at 9:44 p.m.
- 1 at a commerical/office building on the 600 block of Saint Joseph St at 10:36 p.m.
- 1 at a highway/road/alley on Main St at 10:44 p.m.
- 2 thefts reported
- 1 at a service/gas station on the 1100 block of W Omaha St at 1:53 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 600 block of E North St at 6:42 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a park/playground on the 400 block of Saint Joseph St at 2:04 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a residence/home on the 600 block of Pahasapa Rd at 7:24 a.m.
- Weapons violation reported at a convenience store on the 1200 block of N La Crosse St at 10:40 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
- 4 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Haines Ave at 1:10 a.m.
- 1 at a church/synagogue/temple on the 600 block of Kansas City St at 1:40 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Haines Ave at 2:10 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Waterloo St at 8:50 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 12:22 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Signal Dr at 4:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3500 block of Sturgis Rd at 6:18 p.m.
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3200 block of E Anaconda Rd at 8:46 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2300 block of Prairie Ave at 1:22 p.m.
- 1 at an auto dealership on the 400 block of N Cambell St at 1:52 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Abe at 3:00 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2800 block of Melody Ln at 12:31 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of E Minnesota St at 1:17 a.m.
- 2 Alcohol violations reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on Haines Ave at 3:10 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 600 block of Lindbergh Ave at 3:10 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported at a parking lot/garage on the 500 block of 6 St at 12:00 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported at a specialty store on Deadwood Ave at 1:05 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 8:05 p.m.
- Weapons violation reported on the 500 block of Main St at 9:30 p.m.